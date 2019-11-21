Patriots' 'Boogeymen' are who we thought they were

You could easily imagine all the hot takes brewing as Philadelphia slowly marched down the field.
The Patriots were never that good. They just beat up bad teams. They're frauds. The 'boogeymen' aren't really that scary.
After getting shredded by the Baltimore Ravens before the bye, New England's defense looked vulnerable for the first time all season. So when the Eagles went 16 plays for 95 yards over 9:33 of clock between the first and second quarters, it looked like validation of the early skepticism. Maybe they really were a paper tiger all along?
Then, Jonathan Jones ripped away a pass from Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert for an interception — one that was ultimately overturned on review for a touchdown — and then the defense never gave Philly another chance again.
Seven punts, a fumble, a turnover on downs and an unanswered Hail Mary prayer as time expired. New England wins 17-10 and the defense does it again.
Yes, Philly was limited on offense due to several key injuries, but the Eagles still posed one of the most formidable challenges that New England has faced this season. The defense answered by holding Carson Wentz to just 20 of 40 passing with 214 yards, getting five sacks and holding the Eagles to just 81 yards on the ground.
In other words, on a day where the offense didn't bring its A game, the defense played at a championship level again.
As the late great Dennis Green once said, "they are who we thought they were." This is an all-time great defense, and the numbers still bear that out.
The website Football Outsiders uses an advanced statistic called defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA), which basically takes every play over a team's entire season and compared its performance to the league average based on the situation. Essentially, it's a way to measure the totality of a team's overall performance, and since a positive number indicates more points, a negative score indicates better performance for a defense.
Through the first 10 games of the season, the Patriots' defensive DVOA is -32.1%, which is best in the NFL this season and ranks as the fifth best through 10 games of any team since 1985. The No. 1 team on that list is the Super Bowl championship-winning 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-42.1%), and yes, the 1985 Chicago Bears are also on that list. They rank No. 8 at -29.2%.
Let's talk about those Chicago Bears. Long considered the gold standard among all-time great defensive units, the Bears went 15-1, allowed 12.4 points per game and won the Super Bowl. The Bears recorded 54 takeaways (3.3 per game), including 34 interceptions, four of which went for touchdowns. That's pretty crazy.
But the Bears weren't perfect. They allowed 38 points to Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins in their lone loss, a 38-24 setback on Monday Night Football. Chicago also allowed 20-plus points two other times too, in early-season wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.
Where are the Patriots? They are 9-1 and have allowed 10.8 points per game, average 2.8 takeaways per game and have only allowed more than 20 points in a game once. That one time, a 37-20 loss on the road to the Baltimore Ravens, doesn't look as bad in retrospect considering Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's emergence as an MVP contender.
Ultimately what matters for New England is how it performs down the stretch. The reason the '85 Bears are so venerated isn't because of their dominance in the regular season, but because they dominated the playoffs with two straight shutouts and an epic dismantling of the Patriots in Super Bowl XX.
Fairly or unfairly, the perception of the Patriots is still that they haven't beaten anybody really good. But with games against Dallas, Houston and Kansas City coming up over the next three weeks, and then the playoffs after that, New England will have an opportunity to flip that narrative and prove that it is — really — a great defense worthy of inclusion with the all-time great units.
