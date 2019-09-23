Patriots defense not satisfied despite historic start

FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots have been just about perfect on defense.
Through the first three weeks, New England has allowed just 17 total points, with the majority of those coming as a result of a muffed punt fumble and a pick-six. The Patriots have allowed an average of 199 total yards per game, 10.6 first downs per game and have held opponents to just 9 for 35 (25%) on third down. Sunday the Patriots posted one of their best all-around defensive games in team history, holding the Jets to just 105 total yards and 0 for 12 on third down in a 30-14 demolition.
You look at numbers like that and have to wonder, is there anything the Patriots can do to get even better?
“If you ever sit in a Bill Belichick meeting, don’t worry. He’ll find it,” said safety Devin McCourty, who has snagged an interception in three straight games to start the season. “So we’ll come in here tomorrow and he’ll have it broken down.”
The narrative has completely flipped on this Patriots defense. For years the unit was looked at as a weak link, if not a full-on liability, that Tom Brady and the offense would have to overcome on their way to a championship. Even last postseason the defense wasn’t considered a strength until the Super Bowl, when an aggrieved unit went out and held the record-setting Los Angeles Rams offense to just three points.
Now? There’s talk that this might be one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.
Yet talk to the players and they’re clearly not satisfied.
“If you don’t improve throughout September, October, it won’t matter because no team is going to be the same later in the season,” said Devin McCourty. “Every team is going to get better. So I think we’re on that same chase to see how good we can get.”
The Patriots would know better than most the importance of improving as the season goes along. The last two seasons the team has started slow before eventually rounding into form. The difference is that this year there isn’t one great player or one person who isn’t getting the job done. From the defensive line to the secondary, the Patriots have made it look easy, even though it isn’t.
“It is not easy, it takes a lot of hard work every week, preparing each week and trusting each other,” said Stephon Gilmore, who nearly hauled down an interception along the sideline. “Different weeks bring different challenges. So it starts during the week and we just keep preparing and try to play our best on Sunday.”
The first three weeks admittedly haven’t brought many challenges. The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have been the team we all thought they were, and the Miami Dolphins and Jets are effectively fielding JV squads right now. But you can only play the schedule you’re given, and the Patriots defense has played as well as it possibly can.
But still, it has to be cool to be in the conversation as an all-time great defense, right?
“No. I think we don’t care about that. Right now, we just care about winning football games, and playing well and improving,” Devin McCourty said. “I think we’ll continue to do that and wherever that puts us at the end of the day, we’ll take it. But I think for us, we’re just playing for each other and having fun.”
