Patriots need to see what they have in Stidham, Harry

There aren't many positive takeaways from Thursday night's game.
The Los Angeles Rams completely outclassed New England, gashing the Patriots in the run game while coming up with big plays in all of the key spots on defense. The result? A dispiriting 24-3 loss that effectively ends New England's long-shot hopes of making the playoffs, leaving the Patriots with three games to play spoiler against their AFC East rivals before calling it a season.
What's left to play for now? At this point New England needs to see what it has in its youngsters so it can better prepare for the future, and Jarrett Stidham and N'Keal Harry should be the primary focal points.
One of the few encouraging developments Thursday was the play of Harry, the beleaguered former first-round pick who enjoyed arguably his best game as a pro. As the first wide receiver Bill Belichick had ever selected in the first-round as Patriots coach, Harry came in with high expectations and was expected to be a big red zone target who could go up and make tough contested catches like he had throughout his career at Arizona State.
We finally saw that player for the first time this week. Harry finished with three catches for 49 yards on Thursday, including a 30-yard reception where he out-jumped two defenders to pick up a first down on 2nd and 20, and on Sunday against the Chargers he boxed out his man to haul down an impressive 5-yard touchdown pass.
"I've just been steady building this whole season week after week so this was another step in the right direction," Harry said, adding that he takes pride in his abilities on 50/50 balls and expects to come down with them whenever they're coming his way.
Harry was never the fastest guy and he was never known for getting separation, but the strangest thing about his time in New England has been the way he's often overpowered by smaller defenders. Whatever the problem was, however, Harry finally seems to be playing with confidence, and if he can play like he did in Los Angeles with more consistency, then maybe the Patriots have something in him after all.
In Harry's defense, he hasn't been set up for success. Cam Newton has struggled in the passing game even in the games where he's played well, and at this point it's clear he isn't a long-term solution for the Patriots at quarterback. Stidham may still have a long way to go, but at this point the Patriots should give him a longer look in live game action to see how he responds.
If Stidham struggles, then at least the Patriots can say they tried and plan ahead accordingly, but what if he shows progress? It's not a stretch to imagine a scenario where he and fellow second-year players like Harry, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski develop a unique chemistry. After all, they came into the league together and still have a lot to prove. If that group gets a chance to play with the training wheels off, the results could be illuminating.
Belichick indicated that isn't going to happen, at least not next week. Asked who will start the team's next game against Miami, Belichick said "Cam is our quarterback," leaving no room for doubt on where he stands. But one way or another, the Patriots have big decisions to make this offseason, and at this point there's little to be gained by keeping Newton out there.
The best thing the team can do now is learn what it can and see who is worth investing in going forward.
