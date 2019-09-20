Patriots release WR Antonio Brown after tumultuous 11-day tenure

Antonio Brown’s short but tumultuous tenure with the New England Patriots is officially over.
The Patriots announced on Friday that they were releasing the 31-year-old wide receiver after less than two weeks with the organization.
“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” the team said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”
The decision to cut the embattled wide receiver came following new reports that Brown had sent threatening text messages to a woman who had accused him of sexual misconduct in a recent Sports Illustrated story. He had also been accused of three additional instances of sexual assault and rape in a lawsuit filed days after his arrival in Foxborough.
According to Sports Illustrated, Brown commissioned an unnamed woman to paint a mural in his house two years ago, and while she was painting he approached her naked with only a washcloth covering his genitals.
After a story including that allegation, along with numerous instances of financial delinquency, was published on Monday, Brown reportedly sent threatening text messages to the woman. In a follow-up report published by Sports Illustrated on Thursday, the woman alleged that she was included in a group chat with Brown and several associates, who posted pictures of her children and suggested that they investigate her.
During his Friday morning press conference, Bill Belichick acknowledged that the team was looking into Brown’s behavior but wouldn’t comment on any specific allegation over his three and a half minutes on the podium.
“We take all the situations with our team seriously and there are some things that we’re looking into, but I’m not going to have any comment on any of the off-the-field situations or questions on that,” Belichick said.
Prior to his arrival in New England, Brown had already engaged in a long and public pattern of erratic behavior, prompting the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade him to the Oakland Raiders for a 3rd and 5th round draft pick after nine seasons with the team. During that time, Brown was consistently among the most productive players in the NFL, earning four First Team All-Pro honors while surpassing 100 catches and 1,200 yards receiving in six consecutive seasons.
After his arrival in Oakland, Brown continued to make headlines, arriving at camp with frostbitten feet stemming from a botched cryotherapy session before later engaging in a public dispute with the NFL over the right to continue playing with his old helmet.
Brown was later fined for missing practice as a result of his helmet grievance, prompting the receiver to confront Oakland general manager Mike Mayock. The situation escalated to the point where Brown requested his release, and hours after that request was granted, he signed with New England.
Days after his arrival in Foxborough, a former trainer of Brown’s named Britney Taylor filed a civil lawsuit against him claiming three instances of sexual assault and rape. Brown was not disciplined as a result of the lawsuit and made his New England debut in Sunday afternoon’s 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Taylor reportedly spent 10 hours meeting with NFL investigators on Monday, but neither the team nor league had taken action as a result with the investigation still ongoing.
Brown weighed in on his release minutes before the Patriots made the official announcement, tweeting “Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt.” His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, also indicated that they hope to find Brown a new team as soon as possible.
“It’s unfortunate things didn’t work out with the Patriots. But Antonio is healthy and is looking forward to his next opportunity in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “He wants to play the game he loves and he hopes to play for another team soon.”
Brown played in one game as a member of the Patriots, making four catches on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown.
Mac Cerullo may be contacted at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com.
