Patriots run defense on pace to rank among NFL's best ever

FOXBOROUGH — The New England Patriots have been historically dominant on defense to start the season, and at this stage the team ranks first in the league in nearly every defensive category. How have they done it? A good place to start is the run defense, which has helped set the unit up for success in all other aspects of the game.
Through three weeks, New England has allowed an average of 36.6 rushing yards per game, far and away the best in the NFL. To put that into perspective, the all-time record for fewest rushing yards per game is held by the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, who allowed 60.6 rushing yards per game en route to their Super Bowl XXXV championship.
The Patriots have shut down some pretty good backs along the way, holding Pro Bowl running back James Conner to 21 yards on 10 carries, Kenyan Drake to 19 yards on six carries and two-time All-Pro Le’Veon Bell to 35 yards on 18 carries.
The story has been the same every week. The Patriots will shut down the opposing running game in the first half, allow the offense a chance to build up a big lead, and then by the second half the opposing team is playing catchup, effectively abandoning the run game. That’s worked to perfection so far, and by making the opposing team one-dimensional, it has allowed the defense to tee off on opposing quarterbacks, resulting in six interceptions and 11 sacks in the second half.
But that story only plays out if the run defense does its job early, so what’s the secret? Surely the Patriots must be employing some kind of Bill Belichick wizardry to defeat opposing coordinators’ advanced running schemes, right?
According to Bill Belichick, it’s actually fairly straightforward.
“They all have good schemes and everybody’s going to be blocked. It’s not like there’s going to be any free players there, so it really comes down to defeating blockers and then doing a good job of tackling,” Belichick said. “All of the different schemes and everything that you can draw up – they’re all relevant, but in the end, you’ve got to defeat blocks and be able to defend space and tackle the guy with the ball.”
Patriots defenders repeatedly cited “fundamentals” as the key to any successful run defense. Essentially, all the Patriots are doing is winning their blocks and executing their assignments on every play, and the film largely bears that out.
But what even are the fundamentals? Defensive lineman Deatrich Wise helpfully explains.
“You need to play with your hands first, get your hands on the guy you’re playing against, and also driving your feet, pushing them back behind the line of scrimmage, and in a sense creating a new line of scrimmage,” Wise said. “And then getting off blocks successfully and making a play.”
So far the Patriots have been consistently executing their assignments, but this weekend in Buffalo will present a unique challenge. In addition to productive running backs Frank Gore and Devin Singletary, the Patriots will also have to work to contain quarterback Josh Allen. Last year the Patriots often struggled against mobile quarterbacks like Allen, with players like Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles and Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky repeatedly extending drives with their legs.
But if the Patriots can bottle up Allen and others like him while continuing to shut down every back who comes their way, then it won’t be long before this group enters into the conversation as one of league’s all-time great run stopping units.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Belichick vs. NFL’s best run defenses
All-time NFL record (16 games): 2000 Ravens, 60.6 rushing yards allowed per game
Top 5 since 2000: 1. 2000 Ravens 60.6; 2. 2006 Vikings 61.6; 3. 2010 Steelers 62.8; 4. 2014 Lions 69.3; 5. 2007 Vikings 74.1
Patriots top 5 since 2000: 1. 2016 Patriots 88.6 (3rd in NFL); 2. 2003 Patriots 89.6 (4th); 3. 2006 Patriots 94.2 (5th); 4. 2004 Patriots 98.2 (6th); 5. 2007 Patriots 98.2 (10th)
Patriots NFL ranks since 2000: Top 5: 3 times (2003, 04, 16); Top 10: 9 times (2003-07, 12, 14-16)
