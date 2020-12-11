The margin for error is officially zero at 1 Patriot Place.
Even perfect football, like they played a few days earlier in the same stadium, might not be enough to play January football.
It’s probably too late.
The New England Patriots are back where they were about a month ago after last night’s 24-3 loss to the L.A. Rams.
Under .500. In decent position for the 2021 NFL Draft. And ugly.
Was it all a mirage – four wins in five games – sniffing at a playoff spot?
Was it Bill Belichick’s smoke and mirror show?
Or were the Patriots beat by a pretty good team, 3,500 miles away from home, on the second straight game on a West Coast trip?
Maybe all of the above.
The Patriots showed a lot of grit last night, per the norm. They fell behind 17-0 and despite their non-explosive offense, they had a chance to get back in the game.
But Cam Newton did what he’s done a few times this season. He laid an egg.
He couldn’t make anything happen when the Patriots needed it. He legs, usually a factor, were rendered useless.
It was funny in the second quarter when Belichick had the entire defense around him as he railed against the group before chucking his white board.
Unfortunately, because of the offense, the defense has to be very good, especially early in games. Thursday night, the Rams ran through the defense when it mattered, early in the game and in the third quarter.
Rookie Cam Akers ran for 171 yards.
Belichick’s forte, controlling the game and taking away the other team’s top player, never had a chance to materialize.
The game’s top defensive player, lineman Aaron Donald, teed off on the Patriots once the score hit 17-0. The guy Belichick corralled in the Super Bowl two years ago, made the Patriots’ best lineman, Joe Thuney, look average.
The special teams never had a chance to be a factor either.
Nope, the Patriots bandwagon lost a lot of believers last night on national TV.
But there are three games remaining: (at) Miami, Buffalo and the N.Y. Jets. If the Patriots win all three, which could happen, it probably won’t be enough as the 10th seed. They need to pass three teams to get to the seventh seed.
The Patriots, with a win last night, would be in position to reach for the stars.
But the Rams are good. They matched up well with the Patriots’ strength, running the football. And they did something nobody has done since the 49ers in October, they beat them up.
The Patriots still have something to play for, even if it’s not a playoff spot … jobs.
