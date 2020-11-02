Pats are a '5-11' team worth following  

I will take this “5-11” New England Patriots team, the one that played in Buffalo on Sunday — losing 24-21 — any day over the “5-11” team that got punched in the mouth by the San Francisco 49ers in Foxborough last week.
Yup, that’s what the 2020, COVID-19 New England Patriots are, a “5-11” team.
And that’s OK.
In fact, I have another 2020-ish answer for it: Whatever.
On Sunday in Buffalo, and the Patriots looked, for a few seconds, like they’d actually send the northern N.Y. region into a hissy fit.
Bills fans, aka The Bills Mafia, none of whom were allowed into Bills Stadium on Sunday, would have lost it if the Patriots came back and stole that game.
The Patriots don’t have the talent to compete at a high level, something that hasn’t been the case since before Drew Bledsoe took a hit to the chest.
They have a few nice pieces, such as a top guard (Joe Thuney) and a top cornerback (Stephon Gilmore), but they aren’t enough to compete for championships.
Basically, without Tom Brady and a few other key guys on defense no longer here, the Patriots are a bad football team.
They are a 5-11 team, give or take a win or two. Sure, they’ll probably beat the N.Y. Jets twice and the Houston Texans, but after that, it would be considered upset.
I repeat, that’s OK.
This franchise, in particular this head coach, Bill Belichick, has earned the right for a bad season, and the chance to assess things for 2020 and the next two or three years.
Every NFL franchise since the game was created 101 years ago, outside of the 1980s-1990s 49ers and the 2000’s Patriots have been unable to avoid the “5-11” season.
Now, we could argue the merits of letting Brady leave, which was a complex issue the last two years. Personally, I believed he still had it in him to be a very good-to-great player on a championship contender.
I don’t know if Belichick, believed that. I’m guessing he did, but chose to end their “marriage” for, as I said, complex reasons.
The NFL trade deadline is, of all days, on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m. — election day.
Belichick will be selling his two most expensive pieces, Gilmore and Thuney. They have value, probably drawing second round picks, and will wipe off big chunks of cash from the Patriots salary cap.
That will allow Belichick to build, almost from scratch, bringing in the $4 million guys instead of the $14 million guys, at least to start.
Does he go against the NFL trend of offense, offense and offense and build something that is very rare in the NFL in 2020, a championship defense?
I’m guessing, why the heck not.
What we saw in Buffalo on Sunday was hope. We saw light at the end of the tunnel.
Damien Harris, again, looked like a semi-elite running back. Jakobi Meyers looked, well, serviceable as a wide receiver. And J.C. Jackson looked like a shutdown corner. Heck, Ryan Izzo looked like a decent tight end.
Folks, these are developments around here. These are reasons to come back next week.
Even Cam Newton, who is 0-for-3 as a closer in tight games, looked like a guy who could have some legs at the quarterback position. Remember, he needs more time in this system and he deserves a legitimate wide receiving long threat.
The bottom line is the Patriots are a 5-11 team. If winning championships or making the playoffs is your barometer, this will be a long, long season.
And if Brady wipes out the weak NFC, which he appears to be doing in his sleep, it could seem longer.
Or, you can keep your eye on the prize. Belichick is probably in this for the long haul, maybe another seven to 10 years, which is more than enough time to get the Patriots back to some semblance of the franchise that competes for championships.
I get it. Losing is hard to get used to. But once in a generation is more than acceptable.
And it goes without saying, Belichick has more than earned it.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@gloucestertimes.com.