Pats are now AFC elite's newest hot potato

Let me be the first to say it, on behalf of the three or four elite teams in the American Football Conference:
Nobody wants to open their playoffs in January playing the currently 6-6 New England Patriots.
Not Patrick Mahomes. Not Andy Reid. Not Mike Tomlin. Not Ben Roethlisberger. Not Buffalo. Not Tennessee. Not Cleveland. Not anybody.
While New England is the coffee capital of the world, there is something else brewing here.
Championship-like football. Again.
That’s right. It’s beginning to feel a lot like, well, the dynasty is still intact after the Pats rocked the Los Angeles Chargers 45-0 on Sunday.
Honestly, this is weird. Five weeks ago the Patriots were dead — at least I said it was. I also said they should get some pieces for Stephon Gilmore and Joe Thuney, and let’s try this again next year or the year after.
As Forest Gump once said, “Stupid is as stupid does.”
Basically, I doubted Bill Belichick’s abilities.
Could you blame me?
Cam Newton couldn’t throw screen passes. Gilmore looked bored. Devin McCourty looked like he may have stayed an extra year. There wasn’t an exciting player worth watching.
The Patriots looked like the Jets, with a few more wins.
The San Francisco 49ers loss, 33-6, was the ugliest one I’ve witnessed in what seemed like a decade, maybe even two. The Patriots were physically out-manned and never had a chance.
Since my order that evening — “Blow it up!” — the Patriots have won four of five games, with their most recent win on Sunday in Los Angeles one of the most decisive pro football games of 2020.
The Patriots didn’t just beat the pulp out of the L.A. Chargers. They dominated them as soon as the ball was kicked.
It was one of those Belichick gems, just like last week, complementary football. Only this was “complementary football” on steroids.
The Patriots beat the daylights out of the Chargers, who entered Sunday as the best 3-7 team in NFL history with arguably the game’s best, young rookie quarterback, a top-flight running back, an elite wide receiver, an elite tight end and one of the best young pass rushers in the NFL.
Of the Chargers’ seven losses, six were one-score losses, and five of those the Chargers led at some point in the second half.
All of those talented Chargers I mentioned were no-shows on Sunday. Combined they make about $100 million. Yet they were non-factors.
Remember, Tom Brady wasn’t the knight in shining armor, throwing four or five touchdown passes.
This was running the football. They rushed for 165 yards in a game the Chargers knew they had to do one thing: stop the Patriots running game.
Running the football is a mentality, especially when the other team is 75% sure it’s coming. Yet Damien Harris set the tone with 80 yards on 16 carries (5.0 yards per) and Newton got his two rushing touchdowns.
The Patriots’ first drive — 13 plays, 75 yards, 7:10 of clock — was basically the entire game.
The Patriots’ defense was even better than the offense. Chargers rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who might be a Hall of Famer when his career is done, looked like a college QB that Belichick eats for breakfast.
For three full hours he was confused, inaccurate and hurried.
But guess which group really, really dominated the game? The Patriots special teams.
They returned a punt for a touchdown (Gunner Olszewski’s 70-yarder). They blocked a field goal as time expired in the first half that Devin McCourty returned it 44 yards for a touchdown. And they downed punts deep in the Chargers territory.
Punter Jake Bailey averaged 49.5 yards on four punts. Gunner had two other punt returns for a combined 74 yards.
Basically, it was a Mike Tyson first round knockout.
Were there any red flags? Sure. While Newton gets A’s for effort, leadership, toughness and running ability, he gets a “D” for throwing the football. A week ago he threw for 84 yards. On Sunday, he threw for 69 yards.
It’s crazy, but it didn’t matter. Newton didn’t make any real mistakes and the Patriots looked like that well-oiled, physical, precision-like machine against the Chargers.
The road to the playoffs seems insurmountable, with the 6-6 Patriots have the 10th best record in the 16-team AFC. They need to supplant three teams ahead of them for that seventh and final (new) playoff spot.
The Patriots have a 16% chance to make the playoffs today. If they win out — over the Rams, Dolphins, Bills and Jets — their chances apparently improve to 94%.
Yo, AFC elite, I have some news for you.
It’s officially time to be concerned about those darn Patriots. I think they’re back. Worse for you, they think they’re back, too.
