Pats' Cardona speaking out on proposedban of youth tackle football

FOXBOROUGH — Joe Cardona began playing tackle football as soon as he was old enough to put on pads.
From an early age, he felt a deep connection to the sport. The lessons he learned at a young age — selflessness, teamwork, the importance of hard work and perseverance — played a key role in his journey to becoming a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the long-snapper for the New England Patriots.
For Cardona, football is more than just a game — it’s an important piece of the fabric of American society. So it’s no surprise that when told of a bill that would ban youth tackle football in Massachusetts, he spoke passionately in defense of the sport.
“You look at what the basis of football is and why it was developed and when it was developed, football is a sport that’s meant to mold young men and challenge them,” Cardona said. “It’s meant to teach people to be selfless, work together for a common goal, to work as a team and accomplish something big.
“It’s really troubling to think that as a culture and as a society we’re going to get rid of one of the only avenues we have left at a truly selfless endeavor. I think it would be a detriment to an American pastime and American culture in general, getting rid of something that has shaped our nation and, I think, it turn shaped what the world looks like.”
Officially known as Bill H.2007, or “An Act for no organized head impacts to schoolchildren,” the proposed bill would prohibit tackle football through seventh grade in Massachusetts and impose fines on schools and sports leagues of $2,000 per violation — up to $10,000 for violations that result in “serious physical harm.”
The bill was filed by House Minority Leader Brad Jones (R-North Reading) and Rep. Paul Schmid (D-Westport) in January, and on Tuesday the proposal was heard by members of the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Public Health.
Supporters of the bill argue it is necessary to protect the developing brains of young children from the trauma associated with tackle football. Opponents argue that the sport is evolving to limit head injuries and teach players safer ways to tackle, and that the decision to let kids play tackle football should be made by parents, not the government.
That is the position held by most within the Patriots locker room.
“I just think at the end of the day it’s the parents decision,” said linebacker Kyle Van Noy, echoing a sentiment shared by long-tenured safeties Devin McCourty and Nate Ebner.
Cardona went much further, however, arguing that football is a cultural institution worth protecting, and that by denying children the opportunity to play tackle football when they’re young, the sport’s long-term existence could be threatened.
“There could be an argument made that maybe you don’t need to be tackling that early, but if you take away the popularity of it at the Pop Warner level or youth football level, then you’re going to hurt high school football, that’s going to hurt college football, and eventually it’s going to hurt the NFL,” Cardona said.
“Realistically the biggest thing is it’s not about hurting football itself, it’s something that’s going to hurt American culture.”
Cardona acknowledged that playing tackle football presents risks, but through the development of protective equipment and an emphasis on technique and fundamentals, the sport has never been safer.
“At some level there is an accepted risk in everything we do, and if children want to play a game and emulate the people they see on Saturdays and Sundays, that’s what they’re going to want to do and try to emulate. They’re going to want to play tackle football,” Cardona said. “Ultimately I think it’s a decision that will have greater repercussions than people could really imagine.”
