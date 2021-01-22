BOSTON — Referee T.J. Luxmore dropped the puck, Patrice Bergeron won the opening draw from Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes, and the first hockey game to take place at the TD Garden in 320 days was underway.
To say things Thursday night were a far cry from that event from ten-and-a-half months ago would be akin to acknowledging that chocolate tastes different than lutefisk.
The Bruins’ 2021 home opener was ... bizarre, and it had nothing to do with the fact that the team had scored just four goals in its first three games of this truncated season.
The lack of fans in the building, the pumped-in crowd noise, the large grey corporate banners covering entire sections of seats in the lower bowl — even when you know going in that’s going to the case in these ongoing COVID-19 times, it’s still a bit jarring to see in person.
The on-ice product was different, too. Seven players who wore Black-and-Gold sweaters the last time an actual contest was played here were either gone, injured or a healthy scratch.
The biggest change was the man now wearing the ‘C’. Gone is 43-year-old defenseman Zdeno Chara, who startingly left after 14 years as Boston’s captain to sign a one-year free agent deal with the Washington Capitals. In his place is one of the most beloved Bruins of all-time, Patrice Bergeron.
Off to a sluggish 1-1-1 start to this 56-game regular season, the Bruins were certainly glad to be back home and playing in a familiar environment — even under these myriad of changes, both to the roster and how the game was presented and played out.
Bergeron, the 17-year veteran center said it felt good to be back on the Garden ice for practice the last two days and re-familiarizing themselves with their locker room. Still, his first home game as the team’s appointed leader was strange without any fans in attendance.
“We’d love to have the fans there. We know they’re watching, we know they’re still supporting us and behind us from afar. We’ve always felt that love and support, and we obviously miss them,” Bergeron admitted. “We can’t wait to have them back. But right now, we have to concentrate on playing well and getting better as a team.”
Head coach Bruce Cassidy admitted it was a bit strange with no fans in the building, but that returning to their own sheet, own bench and understanding of the bounces on the ice — “the comforts of home, so to speak” he called it — but he doesn’t want the Bruins changing their mindset while wearing their black sweaters.
“We’ve been a real good home team here for a number of years, so we don’t want that to change just because there are no fans in the building,” he said.
Brad Marchand, lined up to Bergeron’s left Thursday night as he has been for the last decade, noted the only real difference returning to the Garden would be that Boston would have the last change when the teams put out new lines during a stoppage in play.
“We haven’t been here for a year. (Wednesday) was the first time we’ve skated here in almost a year now,” said Marchand. “We’ve got get used to it again as well.
“With no fans, there’s no momentum swings other than that you can do within your group,” he added. “Other than a short drive to the rink and sleeping in my own bed, I don’t think there’s much of a difference.”
They’ll play 27 more games on 100 Legends Way between now and May 8, followed by what they home is perhaps a dozen more during a long Stanley Cup playoff run.
Last night was the first such outing, and for the players, coaches and those of us lucky to gain admittance, it was an experience that won’t soon be forgotten.
¢¢¢
