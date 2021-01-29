Phil Stacey On Hockey: Home is where the wins are for Bruins 

BOSTON — Think of all the metaphors that have been used to describe the concept of home.
It’s where the heart is, said Pliny the Elder. There’s no place like it, Dorothy reminded us. It’s where the best cooked meals are made. A house isn’t necessarily one; it needs amiable inhabitants and a loving atmosphere for that to happen. And there’s no place like it for the holidays, according to Perry Como.
The Boston Bruins would like to add to this litany of parables: home is where the wins are.
Heading into Thursday night’s date with the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Bruins had won all three of their contests at TD Garden in this 2021 season. It continues a trend of success that’s often been the case during Bruce Cassidy’s tenure behind the Boston bench.
There are a few reasons that make these favorable outcomes on home ice unique this season, however.
There are, of course, no fans in attendance because of the ongoing pandemic. No bellowing from the balconies, no pounding along the glass as a Boston blue liner belts an opposing forward with a teeth-loosening check, no swell of cheering and applause after a breakaway save, a one-timer that sails past an enemy goalie, no cacophony of noise as two combatants drove the gloves and do hockey’s dance.
When Tuukka Rask made two spectacular stops in overtime last week against Philadelphia last week in an eventual shootout victory, the normal oohs and ahhs followed by thunderous applause that would’ve come following his glove stop in tight or flashing out his right pad for a sprawling save were instead met with ... silence. (More accurately, pumped in crowd noise, but clearly that isn’t the same).
The Bruins, like most professional teams, feed off of the crowd’s energy. Without it in most athletic arenas, it mitigates most home ice/court/field advantages that squads have.
Now, take into account that the Bruins hadn’t stepped on Garden ice for more than 10 full months before having one day of practice before last week’s home opener. The players had to re-familiarize themselves with not only their home sheet, but also their locker room, game-day rituals and the like.
None of that has deterred them from winning games while wearing their black sweaters so far. They’ve prevailed by shootout (6-1), a blowout (6-1) and in overtime (3-2) while holding a commanding 105-to-73 shots on goal advantage.
Here’s an eye-popping stat: again, heading into Thursday night, the Bruins had scored five power play goals in 10 attempts at TD Garden. Prior to that, they had gone 2-for-10 with the man advantage in three road games to open the season. That’s solid, but not in the same stratosphere as cashing in on half of your power play opportunities.
Since Cassidy took over from Claude Julien in Feb. 2017, the Bruins have a home winning percentage of .706. Their 92 victories at TD Garden are second only to Tampa Bay’s 94 during that time and three more than the Penguins’ 89.
Boston has lost just 25 games in regulation in the Cassidy era out of 135 games played heading into Thursday night. That’s staggering.
That’s also a team that knows how to take care of business and pocket another two points. In this pandemic-shortened 56-game season, every point earned is amplified ... and the Bruins are once again in good shape when it comes to accumulating them while playing at 100 Legends Way.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN