Phil Stacey On Hockey: Pastrnak's early season success point to

BOSTON — What is a man, deep down inside,
But a raging beast with nothing to hide.
— “Passenger”, The Grateful Dead
David Pastrnak, under no circumstances, is merely a passenger.
He’s one of the main engines that drives the Boston Bruins offensively, a 23-year-old, rocket-wristed scoring star who hasn’t even hit the prime of his career.
The “raging beast” bit works quite well, however, in describing the 6-foot, 195-pounder. Sure, he takes a lot of things in stride, easily flashes his gosh-by-golly smile off the ice, and can be a bit of a prankster in the locker room. But give him the slightest bit of time and space with the puck on the ice, and he’ll carve up your team into decayed pumpkins.
He doesn’t try to hide it, either.
Coming into Tuesday night’s tilt against Toronto at TD Garden, Pastrnak had been scorchingly hot. He had seven goals and two assists in three contests last week, with multi-point performances in each and a career-best 4-goal showing against Anaheim. He was, unsurprisingly, named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for his exploits.
Pastrnak entered this clash against the Maple Leafs fourth in the league in scoring with nine goals, six assists and 15 points, yet had played fewer games than the three men ahead of him: Washington defenseman John Carlson (3-15-18), who had played in 10 games, and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid (5-12-17) and Leon Draisaitl (6-10-16) in nine.
Whether he’s stationed in the far circle ready to unleash one of his patented off-wing one-timers on the power play, barreling towards the net on a 2-on-1 or circling the zone while waiting for a pass, Pastrnak has shown he can score from virtually anywhere once he hits the blue line.
Consider that he has scored on nine of his 27 attempts thus far, an otherwordly 33.3 percent. That’s akin to when Barry Bonds smashed a record breaking 73 home runs in 2001 on a total of 156 hits. Now, Pastrnak won’t keep that torrid pace up over the course of an 82-game schedule, but could a (still extraordinary) 20 percent success rate be met this season?
A relatively bargain in the modern NHL at $6.8 million per season, Pastrnak was tied for third in power play goals (4) and sat second in power play points (7). Paired with regular linemates Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in man-up situations as well as Jake DeBrusk and quarterback Torey Krug, Pastrnak’s quick feet and quicker release often result in the net being rippled behind an opposing goaltender.
A plus-45 in this, his sixth NHL season, Pastrnak needed one point to reach 300 for his career. Already, he’s scored 46 man-up markers and another 21 that have been game-winners.
He’s increased his goals scored in each of the last three years, from 34 to 35 and 38 for last year’s Eastern Conference champions, and if his early season returns are any indication, he’s hell bent on shattering that mark this time around.
Should he remain healthy, a 40-goal campaign seems like a no-brainer. Perhaps the better question is: could Pastrnak become the first Bruin to hit the magic 50 mark for the first time since Cam Neely did so 26 seasons ago?
At the rate he’s going, that’s more than possible. Pastrnak’s goal scoring production has only been surpassed by the rate of leaves falling off of trees at this time of year, and while there’s bound to be so regression, it’s unlikely to be precipitous.
There’s been talk about breaking up the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak trio, who score the vast majority of the Bruins’ points, to better balance the team’s scoring. Perhaps slotting him on second line right wing would get that line going, and Marchand and Bergeron could carry another right wing such as Anders Bjork, Danton Heinen or Brett Ritchie.
But with veteran second line pivot David Krejci being placed on injured reserve by the Bruins Tuesday, that might muddle things a bit. Charlie Coyle centered that line against Toronto with Jake DeBrusk (the line’s regular portsider) and Ritchie on his right, and the guess here is that head coach Bruce Cassidy and his staff want to see how they fare — and how long Krejci will be out — before making any drastic changes.
In the end, Pastrnak is going to score no matter where he’s placed. It’ll be more if he stays with two of the league’s best playmakers in Bergeron and Marchand, but either way the right-handed blast from Pastrnak’s stick is often going to result in goals. Lots and lots of goals.
###
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.