The Los Angeles Lakers begin their NBA title defense Tuesday night against their crosstown rival Clippers. This comes just 71 days after the Lakers claimed their 17th world championship, marking the shortest offseason in professional sports history.
For teams like the Boston Celtics, that offseason was a tad longer. But in the scheme of things, it feels like almost no time at all has passed since the Miami Heat eliminated the Green from the Orlando bubble in late September.
In any case, teams like the Celtics, Lakers and Clippers have had very little time to regroup, reload and mentally prepare for another grueling campaign. Boston in particular boasts a young overall roster, with Kemba Walker (30) and newcomer Jeff Teague (32) representing the only players 30-or-older on the roster.
They’re youthful, yes, but did the Celtics improve this offseason? That remains to be seen. They certainly didn’t regress, however, and should once again be right in the thick of things in the Eastern Conference.
I don’t possess a crystal ball that will tell me exactly how the Celtics will fare this season. But I do know a thing or two about their worthy competitors and how they might stack up come playoff time. So without further adieu, I give you my (somewhat) bold predictions on this year’s Eastern Conference standings:
1. Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee officially locked up superstar and two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with a five-year, $228.2 million extension last week. Sprinkle in the addition of veteran guard Jrue Holiday and a plethora of key returning pieces, and all signs point to another dominant regular season.
2. Brooklyn Nets
I may be in the minority picking the Nets to finish this high, but if Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving stay healthy and are able to effectively balance each other’s egos, this is the second-most talented team in the East. Both players looked spectacular in their preseason drubbing of Boston last week.
3. Boston Celtics
Despite the departure of oft-injured Gordon Hayward, Boston possesses more than enough pieces to make a run. Should Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to progress into the superstars they’re quickly becoming, Boston’s ceiling is as high as anyone’s in the East. Don’t sleep on newly acquired Tristan Thompson, either, who could very well fill a hole at center that the Celtics desperately need. Walker won’t return to action until sometime in the new year, but should be operating at 100 percent when he does — a level he arguably never reached last season.
4. Miami Heat
The Heat are the defending Eastern Conference champs for a reason, and with the exception of losing starter Jae Crowder their entire core returns to run it back.
5. Toronto Raptors
It’s difficult putting the Raptors this low, as they’re realistically on par with the top four sans Milwaukee. Familiar face Aron Baynes was added to the fold and could prove to be a sneaky good addition.
6. Philadelphia 76ers
Is this the last chance Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will get to lead this team as a dynamic duo? Is Doc Rivers the right man for the job? These are questions that could be answered early on as the Sixers look to once again make their mark.
*7. Washington Wizards
For all the individual accolades Russell Westbrook continues to produce, he remains one of the most underappreciated superstars in the league. His addition alongside star guard Bradley Beal could prove to be one of the most dangerous backcourts in the league. Westbrook’s teams may never win a championship, but they’ll certainly generate regular season wins and provide plenty of entertainment.
*8. Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks quietly put together one of the most active offseasons across the league, adding Bogdon Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, Danilo Gallinari and Rajon Rondo to their talented, youthful core. Trae Young is poised for another all-star campaign, and overall the Hawks have all the tools to climb into the playoff picture.
*9. Indiana Pacers
The Pacers are a good, not great, team. Yet if Victor Oladipo can return to pre-injury form, a higher finish in the East isn’t far fetched. T.J. Warren was one of the most productive scorers in the bubble; it’ll be interesting to watch his progression during a full season.
*10. Orlando Magic
A playoff team last year, the Magic didn’t really do anything to bolster their roster during the offseason. Still, they have enough pieces to contend for that final playoff spot once again.
* Play-in tournament teams
That leaves the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks as the East’s lottery teams.
I’m not convinced that any team in the East — Boston included — has enough firepower or depth to take down a top-tier talent in the West (Lakers, Clippers and Denver Nuggets). However, there’s no reason to believe they aren’t still among the East’s cream of the crop. Should they play to their full potential, a trip to their first NBA Finals in more than a decade is certainly possible.
¢¢¢
Nick Giannino covers the Boston Celtics for CNHI Sports Boston. He can be reached at NGiannino@Salemnews.com, and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN