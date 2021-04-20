Prediction: Sox aren't going away in 2021

There's no need to wait all-star break, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Mother’s Day or even May 1. We've seen enough by Patriots Day.
The Boston Red Sox aren’t going away. That’s right: they'll be there by the end of September. As for October? Maybe. A few more things have to come together, like Chris Sale’s left arm after he finishes rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
Monday's annual Patriots Day game was another day to show something we haven’t seen much of since the Red Sox' World Series win in 2018: a little bit of moxie. It's toughness, both mental and physical. It’s when the chips appear down, but the intestinal fortitude of the collective group overcomes.
The Red Sox didn't look like they could hit their way out of a paper bag and were swept the Baltimore Orioles to begin the season at Fenway Park. The fast start that was said to be of vital importance didn't happen.
But then it did. The Red Sox not only beat the defending American League champs from Tampa Bay three straight, but they rattled off nine straight wins in all. The best part was everybody and everything – starting pitching, relief pitching, power hitting, baserunning, game-saving defensive plays and late-inning heroics – was meshing.
Fast forward to this past weekend against a very talented Chicago White Sox team. The Red Sox win Game 1 by breaking a 3-3 tie in the 8th inning with four runs, highlighted by a Marwin Gonzalez homer. They lost a pair of tough ones on Sunday in a seven-inning doubleheader, 3-2 and 5-1. So they needed this win Monday; while losing three straight is common, it would’ve added a pall over this great start.
The fact the Red Sox were facing a star righty in Lukas Giolito, who finished seventh and sixth, respectively, the last two years in A.L. Cy Young Award voting, made it a more difficult problem. And the White Sox opened with a quick run in the top of the first inning.
How did the Red Sox respond? The first six batters got hits off Giolito and the Sox scored six runs before the inning was over. J.D. Martinez then opened the second inning with a homer and Rafael Devers walked. Giolito was relieved of his duties. It led to an eventual 11-4 win.
If there's been an early defining moment for this 2021 team, it was in a 4-3 loss in Minnesota last Thursday. Trailing 3-0 in the eighth with two outs and the bases loaded, Alex Verdugo went down 0-and-2. But he hung around, getting to 10 pitches, and slapped a line drive down the left field line to clear the bases. The Red Sox lost the game, 4-3, but they really won.
That’s what good baseball teams do: they hang around and play hard until the last out.
The 2021 Red Sox are not going away.