BOSTON — Do we owe Tuukka Rask an apology?
The absolute shellacking the Boston Bruins laid on the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden Tuesday night was a study in how fast perception can change in the crease in the National Hockey League.
For the last few Octobers, Rask's less-than-stellar stats and high salary cap number provided food for thought about team-building; could you get the same or better goaltending at a cheaper price? Martin Jones of the Sharks, Bruins property via trade for about 10 minutes in June 2015, was a popular example of a comparable and cheaper netminder.
Here in 2019, Jones has utterly imploded and Rask has enjoyed the best month of October in his dozen year professional career.
The Bruins, with points in all but one of their 12 games and four straight wins, are firing on all cylinders right now. Their power play is other worldly, Brad Marchand is on pace for 95 assists, David Pastrnak is on pace for 82 goals and on it goes. When you're scoring as early and often as the Bruins are, defense and goaltending don't get headlines.
But the goals against numbers the Bruins are posting deserve mention. You can't lead the league in goal-differential (plus-16) without minding the defensive zone.
"The last four, five six games we've tightened up (defensively). We've played more our style," coach Bruce Cassidy said after Tuesday's thorough 5-1 victory. "Our goals against has been good all along but early on that was a product of our goaltending. The last few games we've been playing more our way."
Rask's slow starts grew to an almost notorious level over the past few years. His goals against this time last year was 3.15 and he had save percentages under .905 in four of the last five Octobers. This year, however, he's picked up where he left off in last June's Stanley Cup playoffs: The sterling .951 save percentage is the second-best October of his career (and the .958 he had in 2016 was in only four games), and his six wins and 1.41 goals against lead the NHL.
"Our goaltending has been awesome," said centerman Charlie Coyle, who had a goal in Tuesday's win and has looked much better over the last two B's victories.
There's a sense of consistency with Boston's defense that's made the job of Rask, and co-goalie Jaro Halak, fairly easy this year. The D-corps are essentially the same guys that played all of last season. They know what they're getting from captain Zdeno Chara, and Torey Krug has never been better in his own zone. Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo aren't rookies anymore, cutting down on the open looks and youthful mistakes that sometimes lead to pucks finding the net.
Boston conceded just 17 shots to a puck hungry Sharks team that's typically among the Western Conference's best as far as puck possession and shot volume goes.
"It shows a lot, shows that everybody is buying in to the defensive aspects of the game," Carlo said of the impressively low shots-allowed number. "It starts with the forecheck, making hard to teams to get it out of their zone, and then playing the right way in the neutral zone and keeping things outside inside the dots."
Carlo also mentioned the way the Bruins, who breezed through the Eastern Conference playoffs last spring before losing the Stanley Cup Final in seven games, have carried over confidence from last year's run. The manner in which they fought for each other Tuesday night — just about every skater in Black-and-Gold tried to get at Evander Kane at one time or another and Brett Ritchie recorded the team's first official fight of 2019-20 — was another encouraging sign.
"We're playing really well, and that's good to see -- but it's great to see guys stick up for each other as well," Carlo said. "We're feeling good. This team's a brotherhood."
It's unreasonable to assume that the B's top line will continue to score at its current pace. Sooner or later, the referees will swallow whistles or the power play will go cold. Defense, however, travels. When you're committed to protecting the net the way Boston has in the early going, good things follow.
And as its been proven over the years, when Rask is protected and is in the zone, he's one of the best on the planet. It's the first time he's ever had two shutouts in the month of October. Seeing as rough starts have dragged his season save percentage down over the last several seasons, it's fair to assume he's on track for his best year since his Vezina Trophy winning 13-14 campaign.
Whether any goalie is worth $7 million a year and how Boston's crease-keeper might do in a Game 7 is a discussion for a different day. For this month, Rask is worth every cent of his cap hit -- saying so is the least we amateur general managers that dogged him for it these past few Octobers can do.
