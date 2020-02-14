Red Sox 2B Pedroia won't report to spring training on time

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 9, 2019 file photo, Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia takes off his gloves after lining out to right field to end the sixth inning of the home opener baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston. Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia had what the team called a "significant setbackâ while rehabbing his left knee, the latest blow to the four-time All-Star's attempt to return to the field. Boston spokesman Kevin Gregg confirmed the development Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)