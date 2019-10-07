Red Sox Report Card: Final grades are in for Boston's hitters

Days after the Red Sox pitchers were given their maybe-the-dog-ate-it report card, it’s the hitters’ turn. The marks are generally less painful, but there are still some serious highs and lows here, too.
Here are our final grades for Sox position players:
Christian Vazquez — B
.276 BA, 23 HR, 72 RBI, .798 OPS
Juiced baseballs or not, Vazquez’s power surge was impressive. The catcher came into the season with 10 career home runs and more than doubled that total. Behind the plate he grew a bit lackadaisical at times. Vazquez didn’t block balls in the dirt as well as years past, perhaps getting too cute trying to frame pitches.
Mitch Moreland — B-
.252 BA, 19 HR, 58 RBI, .835 OPS
The only player on the team that was ready for the season to start, Moreland was serviceable when healthy. The first baseman wound up playing 91 games, and whether it was helping with Rafael Devers’ glove or Eduardo Rodriguez’s delivery, Moreland remained a strong clubhouse presence.
Brock Holt — B
.297 BA, 3 HR, 31 RBI, .771 OPS
In the final year of his contract, Holt only made 78 starts, but that won’t be held against him here. It’s not his fault Alex Cora was reluctant to use him against lefties, even though his career splits are virtually identical. In an era of rising strikeouts, Holt’s ability to put the ball in play stands out. Look for the jack-of-all positions to land in the National League, where a team can maximize his versatility.
Xander Bogaerts — A
.309 BA, 33 HR, 117 RBI, .939 OPS
File Bogaerts under: Best case scenario. Handed a contract extension at the start of the year, the All-Star shortstop took his new responsibility and ran with it. Bogaerts delivered his best season as a big leaguer, hitting for average and power. He should finish in the top five of MVP voting, and played a major role in mentoring budding Triple Crown threat Rafael Devers.
Rafael Devers — A
.311 BA, 32 HR, 115 RBI, .916 OPS
Devers didn’t just take a step forward in 2019, it was an Evel-Knievel-over-Snake-River leap. The 22-year-old emerged as a monster at the plate, and went from liability at third base to an above average defender. The Red Sox couldn’t have asked any more of Devers, and it’s scary to think he’s got quite a bit more room to grow.
Andrew Benintendi — D+
.266 BA, 13 HR, 68 RBI, .774 OPS
Is this the player Benintendi is going to be? As Devers took a leap forward, the fellow young gun regressed. Benintendi’s season was fine, but the Golden Spikes winner has potential to be far more than fine. In 2020, he needs to realize it.
Jackie Bradley Jr. — C-
.225 BA, 21 HR, 62 RBI, .738 OPS
New season, same story with Bradley. He remains an elite defender and a streaky, streaky hitter. The Kim Kardashian of Red Sox trade rumors — he can’t get away from the gossip — it’ll be curious to see whether this is the winter Bradley is finally moved.
Mookie Betts — B+
.295 BA, 29 HR, 80 RBI, .915 OPS
Betts was bound to regress after his otherworldly 2018, but it’s still hard not to expect more. The reigning MVP was certainly solid — for most of the season his OPS sat in the .800s — but never really elevated his game to last season’s level. A strong September made his final line prettier. Still, B-plus Betts is better than most big leaguers.
J.D. Martinez — A-
.304 BA, 36 HR, 105 RBI, .939 OPS
Say what you will about Dave Dombrowski’s time in Boston, but the ex-architect absolutely nailed the J.D. Martinez signing. A David-Ortiz-like presence in the lineup and the clubhouse, Martinez has been every bit as good as advertised. Whether it’s in Boston or elsewhere, expect him to keep hitting in 2020.
Michael Chavis — B
.254 BA, 18 HR, 58 RBI, .766 OPS
Chavis took some lumps like all rookies seem to, but his first year in Boston was certainly a positive one. His swing seems perfectly tailored to Fenway Park, and Chavis earns bonus points for his poise at second base, a position he’d played five times before being called up to the bigs.
Sandy Leon — F
.192 BA, 5 HR, 19 RBI, .548 OPS
The starting pitcher whisperer lost his voice in 2019, as the Sox staff struggled all season long. At the plate Leon couldn’t find the Mendoza Line for the second consecutive season, and two of those five homers came with position players pitching. It’d be a surprise to see him back in 2020.
Sam Travis — C-
.215 BA, 6 HR, 16 RBI, .656 OPS
White hot for a spell when he was called up, Travis cooled in a big way as the season wore on. It’ll be fascinating to see who’s at first base for the Sox next season: with Travis, Chavis, and Bobby Dalbec in the conversation, it’s bound to be the best competition in camp.
Marco Hernandez — C-
.250 BA, 2 HR, 11 RBI, .617 OPS
See: Travis, Sam. After an initial pop, pitchers started getting the better of Hernandez. Still, even getting back to the big leagues was an impressive accomplishment for Hernandez, who needed three shoulder surgeries and spent two years on the shelf.
Incomplete
Eduardo Nunez, Steve Pearce, Gorkys Hernandez, Chris Owings, Blake Swihart, Tzu-Wei Lin, Dustin Pedroia, Juan Centeno
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Gloucester Daily Times and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason.
