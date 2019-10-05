Red Sox Report Card: Final grades are in for Boston's pitchers

The Red Sox weren't expecting to be dismissed this early, but they're stuck watching other teams play October baseball from afar. After reviewing the work they submitted, it's time to see who made the grade.
Here's our final report card for Sox pitchers:
Eduardo Rodriguez — A-
19-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.328 WHIP
We'll start with the lone bright spot in the rotation. Always blessed with tantalizing potential, Rodriguez took the long-awaited leap forward in 2019. He became Boston's workhorse, throwing 200 innings and threatening for 20 wins, and is a major cause for rotational optimism moving forward — perhaps the only one.
Rick Porcello — D
14-12, 5.52 ERA, 1.394 WHIP
Walk years can't go much worse than Porcello's, as the veteran's 5.52 ERA was the worst of any qualfied pitcher in the majors. Still, he didn't miss a start — only Porcello and Rodriguez made more than 25 — and remained accountable as he struggled. It wouldn't be a shock to see him back on a team-friendly deal. The Sox need innings, and if nothing else, Porcello always delivers those.
Chris Sale — D+
6-11, 4.40 ERA, 1.086 WHIP
If Xander Bogaerts represents best case scenario with a contract extension, Sale is the worst. After signing on for six seasons, Sale delivered the worst campaign of his career — and it could get worse. Elbow inflammation ended his year early, and with another Dr. James Andrews meeting looming, Sale's status for 2020 isn't set in stone.
David Price — D
7-5, 4.28 ERA, 1.314 WHIP
For the second time in three seasons, Boston's $217 million starter didn't hit 110 innings. Price went on a nice mid-season run, but with a not-built-for-this bullpen, he still wasn't getting deep enough into ballgames. The lefty only saw the seventh twice in 22 starts and his Dennis Eckersley press conference was a low point in a season littered with them.
Nathan Eovaldi — F
2-1, 5.99 ERA, 1.581 WHIP
Year one of the Eovaldi deal was a disaster. It's not entirely his fault — moving him to the bullpen was foolish — but Eovaldi only picked up one win in his 12 starts. Though the triple-digit radar gun potential remains, so too do the injury flags, and he only logged 67 2/3 innings.
Brandon Workman — A
10-1, 1.88 ERA, 1.033 WHIP
Where would the Sox 'pen have been without Workman? The closer came out of nowhere to become a stabilizing force, and opponents hit just .123 against him. With the best velocity of his career and a filthy curveball, there's reason to believe the 31-year-old may have more seasons like this ahead of him.
Marcus Walden — B+
9-2, 3.81 ERA, 1.192 WHIP
Relievers don't come more blue-collar than Walden, and though he flew under the radar, he was instrumental in keeping the season on the tracks for as long as the Sox did. He wound up throwing 78 innings, easily the most of any bullpen arm, and it's no coincidence Walden wound up with nine wins.
Matt Barnes — B-
5-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.383 WHIP
Barnes' season is proof that changing bullpen ideologies aren't ironed out just yet. In theory, having your best reliever face the toughest part of an opposing lineup no matter the inning makes sense. In practice, they'll get burnt out by such consistent competition. Barnes was one of the best relievers in baseball until June, when his heavy workload turned him hittable.
Ryan Brasier — D
2-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.293 WHIP
Brasier's season started with questions about whether he'd be the team's closer. It ended with questions about whether he'll be on the team at all. The 2018 hero struggled to locate his fastball all year, was demoted to Pawtucket for a spell, and will be on the outside looking in next season.
Colten Brewer — C-
1-2, 4.12 ERA, 1.701 WHIP
Dave Dombrowski's lone offseason addition, Brewer failed to live up to unfair expectations. He made 58 appearances and did the job of a middle reliever, but Brewer was never going to be a high-leverage arm. There's a reason the San Diego Padres made him available amid a roster crunch.
Hector Velazquez — F
1-4, 5.43 ERA, 1.527 WHIP
One of the unsung heroes of the 2018 team — if I had a nickel for every time Alex Cora said they don't win the World Series without Velazquez and Brian Johnson I'd have a big leaguer's salary — Velazquez couldn't stick in Boston a year later. The former Mexican Leaguer allowed runs in more than half his appearances.
Andrew Cashner — F
2-5, 6.20 ERA, 1.621 WHIP
Dombrowski made one move this July — and it wasn't a good one. Cashner went 1-4 with an 8.01 ERA as a starter before being pulled from a beleaguered rotation. He had a decent run as a reliever, but was far from the boost that Steve Pearce and Eovaldi provided a year prior.
Josh Taylor — A-
2-2, 3.04 ERA, 1.183 WHIP
A player to be named later in the Deven Marrero trade, the Red Sox named the right one. Taylor was an impact arm when he arrived, holding lefties to a .203 batting average, and held his own against right-handed batters, too.
Heath Hembree — B
1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.311 WHIP
Before getting injured, Hembree was painting a fine ode to Joe Kelly. Sitting with a 5.56 ERA in late April, he allowed one earned run in his next 20 games. Due a raise in arbitration, it'll be curious to see whether they payroll-slashing Sox bring him back in 2020.
Darwinzon Hernandez — B
0-1, 4.45 ERA, 1.747 WHIP
Hernandez's stuff might be the nastiest on the roster, bar none. The 22-year-old Venezuelan struck out 57 batters in 30 1/3 innings. Control is an issue, he walked 26 batters, but Red Sox fans should be very, very excited about the raw potential Hernandez flashed in his first season.
Incomplete: Ryan Weber, Brian Johnson, Josh Smith, Travis Lakins, Mike Shawaryn, Tyler Thornburg, Jhoulys Chacin, Bobby Poyner, Trevor Kelley, Steven Wright, Erasmo Ramirez
Chris Mason is a Red Sox beat writer for the Gloucester Daily Times and CNHI Sports Boston. Email him at cmason@northofboston.com, and follow him on Twitter at @ByChrisMason
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.