Red Sox-Yankees Preview: Five questions to be answered in Bronx

The Red Sox are headed to the Bronx for the final time this regular season to square off against the Yankees in one of the biggest series of the year to date. The two rivals will play a three-game set over two days, starting with a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday before wrapping things up on Wednesday night.
What happens over these next few days in New York could have an enormous impact on how the teams are positioned for the stretch run, so what should we expect from this pivotal series? Here are five questions we'll have answered by series end.
1. Approaching full strength, who has upper hand now?
Neither the Red Sox or Yankees have been at full strength in any of their previous meetings this season. The Red Sox didn't yet have Chris Sale or Kyle Schwarber, still had Martin Perez and Garrett Richards in the starting rotation and at one point were relying on Danny Santana as the leadoff hitter.
New York, meanwhile, has been plagued by injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks all season, and last time the teams met at Fenway Park the Yankees were without six players due to COVID, including Aaron Judge.
Boston is now close to having its full playoff roster available, with Travis Shaw the latest addition expected to join the team in New York. The Yankees, meanwhile, are getting healthy and now feature Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and new acquisition Joey Gallo, giving New York one of the most fearsome trifectas of power hitters in baseball.
New York won't have everybody — new first baseman Anthony Rizzo isn't expected back from his COVID issue until later this week — but this will be our first real look at what these teams could be capable of in a playoff series.
2. Can Sox rotation keep on its roll?
The Red Sox rotation has bounced back from its horrible mid-July to early August stretch, and with Sale and rookie Tanner Houck back in the fold the starters are now enjoying one of their best runs of the season. The new five-man unit — comprised of Nathan Eovaldi, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nick Pivetta, Sale and Houck — has completed its first full turn since last week, and the results are promising.
8/10: Rodriguez vs. TB: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K
8/11: Eovaldi vs. TB: 7.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 10 K
8/12: Houck vs. TB: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
8/13: Pivetta vs. BAL: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 8 K
8/14: Sale vs. BAL: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
8/15: Rodriguez vs. BAL: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K
This week in New York we will see Eovaldi and Houck start against Luis Gil and Jordan Montgomery in the Tuesday doubleheader, and on Wednesday Pivetta will take the hill against Andrew Heaney.
3. Should we be concerned about bullpen?
While the starting rotation has been great, the bullpen has given cause for concern over the past week.
Coming off a nightmarish weekend against Toronto and Tampa Bay, closer Matt Barnes got nearly a full week of rest before closing out Boston's 6-2 win over Baltimore on Sunday, but not before allowing two hits and putting two men in scoring position.
That came after Adam Ottavino, also pitching with substantial rest, struggled with his command and was hit in the shoulder with a 105 mph line drive.
Josh Taylor, Boston's best lefty, is also now out on the COVID-19 injury list. He may not be gone long, but his absence highlights Boston's shallow depth among bullpen lefties, with only Austin Davis and Martin Perez available in his absence.
Barnes, Ottavino and Taylor are three of Boston's highest-leverage bullpen arms, so a strong week in New York would assuage a lot of concerns going forward.
4. Roster moves galore, will Sanchez be among them?
Both the Red Sox and Yankees have already made a flurry of roster moves to start the week, and more could come soon.
On Monday the Red Sox optioned outfielder Franchy Cordero and catcher Connor Wong to Triple-A Worcester, added newly signed infielder Travis Shaw to the major league roster and released utility man Marwin Gonzalez, whose disappointing tenure with Boston has officially come to an end.
The Yankees activated ace Gerrit Cole from the COVID-19 injury list ahead of his start against the Anaheim Angels on Monday. Starter Jordan Montgomery is expected to follow Tuesday, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Gary Sanchez could be activated soon as well.
Sanchez, who has 17 home runs this season, would give the Yankees yet another big bat and get New York close to its ideal starting nine, minus Rizzo and shortstop Gleyber Torres (thumb).
5. Driver's seat or playoff bubble?
By the time Boston is finished at Yankee Stadium this week, the Red Sox could be back in the AL East title conversation or on the wrong side of the playoff bubble.
Best case scenario the Red Sox sweep the Yankees, deal the Bronx Bombers yet another haymaker and assure themselves of at least a 4.5-game lead in the Wild Card standings. If that happens the Red Sox could conceivably move to within a game of the Rays in the AL East, though given that Tampa Bay is playing last-place Baltimore it's more likely the Red Sox would hold their ground.
And if Boston gets swept? Now the Red Sox and Yankees are in a dead heat for the second Wild Card spot, the Toronto Blue Jays are right there too and the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland Athletics will both have likely put significant ground between themselves and the Sox.
Needless to say, there is a lot at stake in New York this week.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.