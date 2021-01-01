When the Bruins begin their truncated 56-game season January 14 in New Jersey, they’ll do so as members of the NHL’s newfangled East Division.
Gone are rivals such as Tampa Bay and Toronto that they’d regularly battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. With travel restrictions in place to help slow the spread of coronavirus, more centrally located Northeast corridor squads such as the Islanders, Capitals, Flyers and Rangers are among those that Boston will match up against for East supremacy.
With eight games against each of their seven division foes, hatred for those whose sweaters aren’t black and gold with a spoked-B figures to happen quickly, which should in turn make for some intense hockey between now and early May, when the regular season ends.
Even after the sudden loss of long-time captain Zdeno Chara to new division foe Washington via free agency on Wednesday, can a still deep and talented Bruins team assure themselves of a top four spot in the East to earn a playoff bid? Common sense says yes, but it will be anything but a cakewalk in what appears to be the strongest and most balanced of the league’s four divisions.
That being said, let’s take a quick look at each of their seven divisional foes this season and what challenges they present in alphabetic order:
BUFFALO SABRES
The only club that the Bruins are used to facing regularly as Atlantic Division rivals, Buffalo has seemingly been in rebuild mode for decades. Taylor Hall, who previously played for head coach Ralph Krueger in Edmonton, was brought about to form a 1-2 punch with uber-talent Jack Eichel, the team’s captain. Veterans like Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Ristolainen and Eric Staal, and youngsters such as Casey Mittlestadt and star-defenseman-in-waiting Rasmus Dahlin, are others worth watching in upstate New York. But Linus Ullmark and Carter Hutton are probably the weakest set of goaltenders in the division, and against stacked competition they’ll likely be on the outside of the playoffs looking in once more.
Local connection: Hamilton’s Rob Riley is a scout for the Sabres.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS
Resigning goalie Mackenzie Blackwood for short money (3 years for $8.4 million) just before Christmas was a good move for the Devils, combining with veteran newcomer Corey Crawford to bring stability between the pipes. With 19-year-old Jack Hughes and soon-to-be 22-year-old Nico Hischier as young stars on the roster, the team’s future is extremely bright. That future isn’t now, however, and new head coach Lindy Ruff’s club is likely to take some lumps against some of the division’s heavyweights.
Local connection: Manchester-by-the-Sea native Miles Wood is a rock solid (6-foot-2, 195 lbs.) left wing for the Devils who can fill a variety of roles, whether they involve skill or physicality. The 25-year-old had 11 goals, 23 points and 57 penalty minutes in 68 games a year ago.
NEW YORK ISLANDERS
Their surprise run to the Eastern Conference final over the summer showed that proven winner Barry Trotz’s defense-first system is working its magic on Long Island. Can they keep that momentum going for a full season? That’s the money question. Mat Barzal is the main offensive cog, with second tier guys such as J.G. Pageau, Brock Nelson, Josh Bailey and captain Anders Lee around him. Goalie Semyon Varlamov and the rearguard corps don’t wow anyone, but find a way to get the job done.
Local connection: Veteran goaltender Cory Schneider, a 34-year-old from Marblehead, has reportedly signed a free agent contract with the Islanders. It would be his third NHL stop, having spent the last seven seasons in New Jersey after beginning his career with the Vancouver Canucks. Also, Isles prospect Bobo Carpenter is the son of legendary NHL 50-goal scorer Bobby Carpenter of Peabody/St. John’s Prep.
NEW YORK RANGERS
I see the Blueshirts as the team ready to make the biggest move among these eight squads in terms of moving up the standings. Artemi Panarin (95 points) shone under the bright lights in his first season on Broadway last winter, Mika Zibanejad exploded for 41 goals, and the team also wound up with the top pick in the draft, selecting sure-to-be-star Alexis Lafreniere. Coach David Quinn’s third season behind the bench should be the team’s best in his tenure, with a nice mix of steady veterans and young talent. Whether Igor Sheskertin and/or Alexandar Georgiev can take the goaltending job and run with it, and if their teammates can significantly cut down on the 34 shots per game they allowed a year ago (2nd worst in the NHL), will determine just how good this team can be.
Local connection: Boxford’s Chris Kreider opted to resign with the Rangers at least year’s trade deadline as the 29-year-old power forward inked a 7-year, $45.5 year to remain on Broadway. Also, ex-St. John’s Prep superstar Colin Blackwell signed with the Rangers as a free agent this fall after spending last year with the Nashville Predators, putting up 3-7-10 totals in 27 games as an energy forward.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS
Are the Flyers an up-and-coming team behind young stalwart Carter Hart in net, or was their No. 1 seeding in the playoff bubble over the summer and first round playoff triumph merely a fluke? Logic points more towards the former than the latter with Hart, defenseman Ivan Provorov, point producers Jakub Voracek and Travis Konecny, faceoff ace Sean Couturier and older but still dangerous Claude Giroux hopping over the boards on a nightly basis. The league’s top team in the circle a year ago, Philadelphia can also bring on the man advantage. Travis Sanheim and Phillippe Meyers are other important cogs on a blueline where there isn’t a player 29 or older.
Local connection: Barry Hanrahan of Gloucester, who has worked for the Flyers since 1997 and has been in the NHL for the last 30 years, is currently the team’s Vice President.
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS
Sidney Crosby and Geno Malkin are still sporting their familiar Nos. 87 and 71, respectively, and that’s enough to always consider Pittsburgh a threat. While they’re still elite and guide a powerful offense, they’re both on the back nine of their playing days. But as always there’s talent surrounding them in the likes of Bryan Rust (27 goals a year ago), Jake Guentzel, newcomer Kasperi Kapanen, all-star defender Kris Letang and goaltender Tristan Jarry. But is Jarry a legit No 1 keeper? Is this skill-based team tough enough to survive the grind of the East? Shouldn’t the power play be better? All legitimate questions for an organization used to playoff success.
Local connection: A couple of players who skated for both the Bruins and Penguins during their NHL careers, Shawn McEachern and Barry Pederson, live in Marblehead and Swampscott, respectively.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS
The Capitals looked disinterested in the Toronto bubble, bowing out in five games to the Islanders in the first round. Now, perennial Bruins killer Braden Holtby is finally gone from the Washington net, and free agent signee Henrik Lundqvist announced earlier this week he’ll be undergoing open heart surgery (having stated a week-and-a-half earlier he’d be sitting out the 2020-21 campaign). Can Ilya Samsonov carry the load in the cage? That remains to be seen. Still, any squad that still has ageless scoring wizard Alexander Ovechkin, plus Niklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie, Tom Wilson and defenseman John Carlson has to be considered dangerous. The addition of the 6-foot-9 Chara to their blue line for short money on a one year deal should give them some of the snarl they’ve been missing the last two seasons.
Local connection: Former St. John’s Prep captain Brian Pinho made his NHL debut for the Capitals in the 2020 playoffs, playing two games against the Islanders. The smart two-way forward is hoping to crack the everyday lineup this season.