Some notable Patriots targets for trade deadline

The NFL trade deadline is less than two weeks away on Oct. 28, and after six weeks of football we now have a better idea of who’s a contender, who’s a pretender and what each team’s areas of need are going into the second half of the season.
Despite the Patriots early successes in the standings, they have some needs to fill, including depth in some areas.
Here’s a look at New England’s four biggest positions of need and who might be near the top of its list:
Mohamed Sanu
Atlanta Falcons, WR
The Atlanta Falcons are falling fast. Losers of four in a row, the Falcons are last in the NFC South despite boasting what should on paper be one of the best and deepest receiving corps in the NFL. Julio Jones isn’t going anywhere, and neither is talented 25-year-old Calvin Ridley, but for the right price, maybe the Patriots could pry away Mohamed Sanu?
The eight-year veteran is in the midst of another productive season. Sanu has played in 79.9% of the Falcons’ snaps — best on the team among wide receivers — and has made 32 catches on 40 targets for 310 yards and a touchdown. He would immediately give the Patriots another legit target for Tom Brady to throw to, and combined with the presumed return of first-round pick N’Keal Harry from injured reserve, he could help provide crucial depth to a unit that has been forced to rely on undrafted rookies Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski far too much this season.
Sanu wouldn’t come cheap. His contract doesn’t expire until after next season and he’s due to make an average of $6.5 million per year through the end of his deal. But despite being 30, he’s as reliable as it gets, having played in 100 of 102 games since 2013 while averaging 54.6 catches and 638.9 yards per season during that stretch.
It doesn’t hurt that he’s also a former Rutgers guy who was college teammates with Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon and Steve Belichick.
Tyler Eifert
Cincinnati Bengals, TE
The Cincinnati Bengals are awful. They are 0-6 and have no hope of contending despite what’s shaping up to be a down year for the AFC North. With a major rebuild imminent, Tyler Eifert’s days with the Bengals are likely numbered, so why not bring the talented but injury-prone tight end in now to see if he can help for the stretch run?
A first-round pick in 2013, Eifert is immensely talented and boasts ideal physical attributes for the position at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds. Eifert’s problem has always been health, as the former Notre Dame standout had only played more than half a season twice in his first six years in the league. So far this season he has played in all six of Cincinnati’s games, making at least one catch in every game while totaling 15 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. More importantly, he remains one of the league’s better run blocking tight ends and would be a huge upgrade over Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo in that department.
Eifert is currently on a one-year, $4 million deal and could presumably be had for a late-round draft pick.
Derek Watt
LA Chargers, FB
Fullbacks don’t get a lot of respect in the NFL these days, but Bill Belichick has always placed a high emphasis on the position. With James Develin and now Jakob Johnson both on injured reserve, could the Patriots look to find a low-cost replacement to finish the season and give the blocking game a boost? If so, Los Angeles Chargers fullback Derek Watt might be a perfect candidate.
The 26-year-old fullback is in the final year of his rookie deal and is only set to make $720,000 this season. Known as a versatile blocker and productive special teams player, the middle brother of better known pass rushers J.J. and T.J. Watt has paved the way for running backs Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler these past few seasons, and recently he’s also seen limited action as a tight end.
Would the Chargers trade him? That will depend on how these next two weeks play out. Right now the Chargers are 2-4 and tied for last in the AFC West. If they win the next two? Forget about it. But if they drop to 2-6? They might just be sellers willing to take Belichick’s call.
Trent Williams
Washington Redskins, LT
This one isn’t likely to happen. Williams carries a big cap hit that might be unworkable given the Patriots’ current salary cap limitations. But when we talk about acquiring Trent Williams, a Pro Bowl caliber left tackle, what we’re really talking about is whether or not the Patriots should believe in Isaiah Wynn.
The former first-round pick has looked great when he’s been on the field, but thanks to a torn Achilles and more recently turf toe, Wynn has only managed to play in one and a half games out of a possible 25 regular season and postseason games since he was drafted last spring.
If you think Wynn is the guy, then you don’t waste resources on Williams or any other starting-caliber left tackle. Wynn could presumably be ready to go by Week 11, and if he comes back and stays healthy the offensive line should be in good shape. If not? Then it might just be worthwhile to go all in on Williams, whatever the cost.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.