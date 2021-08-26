Sony, we hardly knew ya  

It was a training camp trade that surprised no one. The New England Patriots dealt running back Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.
When the Patriots declined the option on Michel's fifth year (2022), which would have costed $4.5 million, on May 3, 2021, all of New England pretty much figured his future was up in the air.
The only slight surprise was what the Patriots got in return, only a conditional fifth and sixth round draft pick.
Which is akin to a bag of balls.
But it was a meaningful deal in a lot of ways.
Here are five thoughts (or facts) about Michel’s short, underachieving career – three seasons – with the Patriots:
1. Damien is the one
This is not a surprise, as we saw it coming last year – Damien Harris is a No. 1 running back in this league. The former third round “flop,” overcame an underachieving rookie year in 2019 to look like the kind of running back who would lead a team into games in January. In his first start after Michel got hurt, Harris rushed for 100 yards against the Chiefs. He played nine more games, most adding value as the lead tail back, before a season ending injury in mid-December. He’s explosive and not easy to take town with his powerful lower body. Only 24, Harris has the chance to be a 1,200-yard, 10-TD back if given the chance and stays healthy.
2. Sony was never the one
Michel really lost the job after the 2019 season, when he became a non-factor during a tough season for the entire offense, including then-QB Tom Brady. He averaged only 3.7 yards per carry and, for whatever reason, didn’t show any of the play that saw him score six TDs and average 112 yards per tilt in the three playoff games the season before. He has never been a good receiver out of the backfield, though that part of his game seemed to improve this summer. Michel is probably best suited as the No. 2 running back, which is where he was slated to play here in 2021. While he showed a few spurts in 2020, including his 117 yards on 19 carries against the Raiders in September, he got hurt and hence his Patriots career was probably over. The Rams have an opening at RB1 with Cam Akers out for the entire season with a torn Achilles.
3. Stevenson, depth key to deal
Keeping Michel would have been solid precaution, in case of injury to Harris. That was until Rhamondre Stevenson, selected 120th overall in the fourth round out of Oklahoma showed up and, well, exploded out of the gates with nearly 200 yards rushing and four TDs in two preseason games. Basically, Stevenson looks like a potential starter, but can be brought along slowly as a change-of-pace back behind Harris. With J.J. Taylor also impressing as the classic, Belichick “mini-back” that this offense has had for several of the last dozen years (see Danny Woodhead, Dion Lewis), the Patriots have three running backs who appear to be able to carry the load if need be. And, then of course, there is Mr. Reliable, James White, who is more of the passing-down, scat-back who makes plays. We could also add another changeup at running back in special teams “star” Brandon Bolden. In other words, the running back “room,” without Michel, is pretty crowded as it is.
4. Belichick goes 0-for-2
Do you think Belichick will draft another running back in the first round? Unless he’s feels a dude is a potential star … no! Michel, drafted 31st overall in 2018, was chosen four picks in front of U of Georgia teammate, Nick Chubb, who has 1,300 more yards and twice as many touchdowns (28 to 14) as Michel had. Chubb was recently signed to a long-term deal by the Browns, which are considered a true Super Bowl “threat” in the AFC in 2021. The last time Belichick expended a first round pick on a running back was 2006 when he chose Laurence Maroney at No. 21 overall. Maroney was noted for “dancing” around rather than hitting holes and was gone after four rather disappointing seasons. Worse, the Pats passed on DeAngelo Williams (27th overall), Joseph Addai (30th) and Maurice Jones-Drew (60th), all selected after Maroney. Like Michel, he was a non-factor in the passing game, a no-no in this ball-control offense. The point is Belichick, with the Patriots backfield headlined by a third-rounder, a fourth-rounder and an undrafted free agent, will probably never draft a running back in the first round again.
5. Smash-mouth key to offense
The Patriots played smash-mouth football one season under Belichick … in 2018. What he had going for him that year was a very good (and healthy) offensive line. Michel is not that kind of running back. If there is daylight, he will gain yards. If there isn’t daylight, well, there probably won’t be any yards gained. The three tail-backs on this team – Harris, Stevenson and Taylor – are noted as north-south running backs. They all can take the contact and create some yardage when there isn’t much there. The Patriots appear committed to defense, ball-control and special teams … in that order. The quarterback position, at least this year, won’t be as important as it will be when Mac Jones is really ready to lead this team.
