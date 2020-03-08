Sox sleeper acquisition sounds like a keeper  

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In case anyone is wondering, the chip, or really boulder on Dustin Pedroia’s shoulders the last dozen years is not lying dormant in his absence.
The new guy two stalls away from Pedroia’s empty locker has scooped it up and placed it firmly on his shoulders.
I’d like to introduce you to the newest Red Sox player with something to prove ... outfielder Kevin Pillar.
A 32nd-round draft pick by the Toronto in 2011 out of Cal State Dominguez Hills, he has been in the league for seven seasons, the first six-plus with the Blue Jays. He’s averaged 152 games played the last five years. Pillar, 31, has been a finalist for a Gold Glove three times and was named Wilson Defensive Player of the Year in 2015.
Last here he had career highs in homers (21), RBI (89) and games played (161) and finished 22nd in the MVP voting.
Guess what it got him? A one-year, $4.25M deal as a possible platoon/starter among outfielders Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez.
Ironically, he might be the team’s most complete outfielder.
“Maybe things are just not gonna come easy to me in my career and that’s OK,” he said.
“It’s kind of how it was at the beginning of my career in the minor leagues. I wasn’t given an opportunity to play every day. But I’ve always prepared like I’m gonna play every day. That was a valuable lesson that I had to learn early on in my career.”
Pillar, though, will probably be starting to open the season with Verdugo’s back injury keeping him out until a week or two into April. It’s an opportunity he cherishes.
Dedicated to craft
“I take this game very seriously,” said Pillar. “I work on my craft, offensively, defensively, base-running every single day. I take care of my body, whether it’s in the weight room, whether it’s in a training room, nutrition, sleep; every facet of the game.
“It’s what allows me to lay my head on the pillow every night knowing that I did everything in my power to put myself in a position to be successful.”
Pillar has earned kudos from every coach he has crossed paths with the last three weeks, including a key one, manager Ron Roenicke.
“If you look at quality ABs, he’s probably had the best ABs we’ve had in camp,” said Roenicke. “He’s got a very simple swing. He’s on pitches. [Going against him in previous seasons] he made you uncomfortable. When he comes up, he gives you a tough at-bat.”
Pillar has made his presence felt with a few Red Sox legends.
Dwight Evans, one of the all-time great Sox right-fielders, has been impressed with Pillar’s willingness to learn the position.
“He’s asking questions every day,” said Evans, who played 19 of his 20 seasons with the Red Sox. “I love the passion. He’s good. He played a great center-field. He’s a good athlete. He’ll be a good right-fielder.”
Yaz a fan
One of the first players Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski mentioned on his first day of camp last week was Pillar.
“I watched every game the Giants played last year, watching [my grandson] Michael,” said Yastrzemski. “Pillar was very impressive in center-field, a hell of a center-fielder. He has great speed and he’s productive offensively. I’m looking forward to him having a good year.”
One of the early perks for Pillar has been crossing paths on a daily basis with the likes of Evans, Yaz, Jim Rice, Luis Tiant, David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez.
“You get a sense that you’re a part of the same fraternity or brotherhood,” said Pillar. “And without me even playing a game for the Boston Red Sox I already feel that sense of pride. It’s pretty cool.”
Speaking of cool, being a home player at Fenway Park is something he has thought of many times.
“I always loved going to Fenway,” said Pillar. “Understanding how surreal it is to stand in the same batter’s box as so many of baseball’s greatest players.
“You can feel the passion. The fans are right on top of you. It’s always sold out. What I love best is that they really care about baseball.”
It takes one to know one.
Get ready Red Sox fans. The sleeper acquisition may be a keeper.
