Steady Teddy Injuries abound as Karras provides stability at center

FOXBOROUGH — The dominoes started falling early and often.
First, starting center David Andrews was hospitalized with blood clots and placed on season-ending injured reserve. Then starting right tackle Marcus Cannon went down with a shoulder injury in the opener that kept him out of Sunday's win against Miami. Now starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn is out for at least the next eight weeks with a toe injury, meaning the Patriots could line up on Sunday against the New York Jets with as many as three backups on the offensive line.
Fortunately for New England, one of those backups — center Ted Karras — has already shown he's up for the task.
Since taking over as New England's starting center, Karras has been a steadying presence on an offensive line that has already experienced a season's worth of upheaval. The fourth-year lineman out of Illinois, who has been one of New England's top reserve interior linemen since being drafted in the sixth round (No. 221 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft, has played all of the team's offensive snaps this season and has largely picked up where Andrews left off.
Karras has been effective as a run blocker and has consistently won his matchups in passing situations, doing his part to keep the pocket clean and make sure Tom Brady has the time he needs to make good throws. Through two games he has not allowed a sack, and according to the experts at Pro Football Focus, Karras is currently graded as the No. 8 center in football.
"The results are good, obviously there are a lot of things to work on but to be 2-0 getting coached off that is pretty good," Karras said on Monday.
That's not to say Karras has been perfect. The center was the target of some criticism from fans after the Patriots' opener against the Steelers for his shotgun snaps, some of which were noticeably slow to reach Brady. Bill Belichick mentioned that it was an area for improvement after the game, but Brady said it wasn't an issue for him, and none of the snaps seemed to significantly impact the offense. Case in point, two of the more egregious examples resulted in touchdown passes to Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett.
Karras' snaps were significantly crisper on Sunday against Miami, and the center acknowledged that it was an area he focused on leading up to the game.
"Just being more mindful of it, I think there were a couple that floated," Karras said. "There was a lot of consternation online about it but it's just something to be mindful of and just continue working on it. A lot of things to work on after two weeks, and out of all things it's just one of many things to be better."
Besides the snap issue, Karras' miscues this season can almost be counted on one hand. Against Pittsburgh he surrendered three pressures and missed a run block, but none of those mistakes proved consequential. Then against Miami he was called for one holding penalty and missed a block on the goal line for James Develin, but otherwise had a squeaky clean showing.
Given that the Patriots have had to shift linemen around mid-game in both of their first two games, Karras' emergence as a reliable anchor in the middle has proven essential. With Wynn and potentially Cannon out for the foreseeable future, New England will have its work cut out trying to get relative newcomers Marshall Newhouse, Korey Cunningham and Jermaine Eluemunor up to speed. But for now, Karras has admirably plugged a major hole, helping avert what could have become a full-blown crisis on the offensive line.
"I'm just focused on doing my job, I've got to get everyone in the right place, make the right calls, identify the front. I thought the guys that stepped up did a great job, that was a tough day in Miami, but we got it done," Karras said. "It's a testament to how hard these guys work and our coaching staff and getting everyone on the right page."
Mac Cerullo
