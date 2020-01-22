Super Bowl LIV should live up to hype

On paper, at least, the San Francisco 49ers have the perfect blueprint to knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV.
The Niners dominated the NFC Championship Game with an athletic and versatile defensive line and also boast a play-making secondary led by veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. San Francisco ranked second in the league in total defense and No. 1 against the pass.
The 49ers also can unleash the league’s second-ranked rushing offense, a unit that required quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to attempt just eight passes in the 37-20 dismantling of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
In theory, San Francisco has the ability to milk the clock and shorten the NFL’s championship game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Feb. 2 while keeping Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline. It also has the rigid defense to make life difficult for KC when it does possess the football.
But Mahomes, a 24-year-old wunderkind who already is attempting to add a Lombardi Trophy to the MVP award he claimed last season, might be the one man in the NFL capable of overcoming such a stacked deck virtually on his own.
That’s a big part of the reason this year’s Super Bowl holds so much intrigue.
It’s a 21st century retelling of the game’s most time-honored tale: Great offense vs. terrific defense. In years past, defense has ruled the day.
You only need to look back as far as last year’s Super Bowl for a prime example. The New England Patriots did not surrender a touchdown against head coach Sean McVay’s seemingly unstoppable Los Angeles Rams offense and got just enough plays from veteran quarterback Tom Brady to pull out a 13-3 victory.
Sub in Garoppolo – a former Brady understudy in New England – under center, and the Niners will attempt to follow a very similar game plan.
Why could Mahomes find a different outcome?
Put simply because the game has never seen anything quite like him.
He’s got Brett Favre’s fearless gun-slinging mentality, Aaron Rodgers’ creativity and Michael Vick’s athleticism all combined in a package with elite downfield accuracy.
How many other quarterbacks can throw a pass across their body 50 or more yards downfield and place it directly on target?
Two plays in the first half of the AFC Championship Game victory against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday underscore Mahomes’ unique versatility.
With Kansas City rallying from a 17-7 second-quarter deficit – a troubling postseason trend the team will need to snap against San Francisco – Mahomes first threw a 20-yard dart for a touchdown to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The pass was perfectly placed, narrowly avoiding a trailing defender’s outstretched hand and hitting Hill in stride just before he stepped into the end zone.
Then, with 23 seconds left in the first half, Mahomes produced his masterpiece. On second-and-10 from the Titans’ 27-yard-line, the quarterback first evaded two pass rushers in the backfield. Once he escaped to the sideline, he easily could have stepped out of bounds and avoided further contact after picking up the first-down yardage.
Instead, he cut back toward the middle of the field inside the 10-yard line and eluded two more Tennessee defenders before diving into the end zone for the go-ahead touchdown in a game KC won 35-24.
Either of those plays would be impressive from any quarterback, especially in a game with the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years on the line. To pull off both within four minutes of game time is nothing short of incredible.
But that’s Mahomes, the game’s most unpredictable superstar.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will rightly be named the league’s MVP on Feb. 1 during the annual NFL Honors ceremony. But, after missing two regular season games with a high ankle sprain and playing through the injury in several others, Mahomes has used the postseason to remind everyone he’s the game’s most dangerous offensive weapon.
With a win in the Super Bowl, he can cement his status as the new face of the NFL. The fact San Francisco is so capable of preventing such a coronation only adds to the drama.
All the ingredients appear to be in place for a Super Bowl for the ages.
The long-suffering Chiefs chasing their first NFL title since the 1970 vs. a 49ers team determined to restore the franchise’s glory after 25 years without a championship.
And the game’s biggest young star is at the center of it all.
The NFL’s 100th season is poised to end with a championship game worthy of the pomp and circumstance.
