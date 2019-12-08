Tatum hasn't taken a break, and that's OK  

BOSTON — Most would kill to have the basketball life of Jayson Tatum.
The 21-year-old has a silky smooth jumper, the dribble moves of a crafty guard and the size to defend almost anyone under 6-foot-10. He was a top-5 recruit in the country coming out of high school, went to a “blueblood” program in Duke and legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski and now — after being the No. 3 overall pick in 2017 — is starring for the NBA franchise with the most titles.
But, at least early on in his pro career, Tatum’s best ability is arguably his durability.
How often have you heard the buzzword “load management” thrown around in the NBA this season?
Probably too much.
While certainly not a new trend in the league, Kawhi Leonard brought it more into the mainstream last year when he led the Raptors to their first title after playing just 60 regular season games.
The process worked.
But while the merit of teams giving their stars an occasional rest remains a hot-button topic, it’s not something that’s been discussed much in Boston.
Especially with someone like Tatum, who looks primed to make his first All-Star game this year.
Look around the rest of the Eastern Conference, and, at least early on, it’s wide open.
After Friday night’s win against the Nuggets, the Celtics sit in second place, with wins over the first-place Bucks, third-place Heat and fourth-place Raptors.
So surely there’s time over a long, 82-game regular season to get Tatum a breather here and there.
Nope.
Last night, the third-year man was back in the starting lineup for the 21st time this season in the team’s 21st game.
As a rookie, he played 80 of 82 games. Last year it was 79 of 82.
This year he’s averaging the most minutes of his career (34.6) as he’s continued to get better, and that, understandably, has led to his rise in points (21.0), rebounds (7.0), assists (2.8) and steals (1.5) per game.
But that hasn’t been an issue.
Whenever TD Garden PA announcer Eddie Palladino has announced the Celtics starting lineup this year, he’s excitedly called out Tatum’s name.
Load management has its fair share of supporters and critics.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban called it: “The best thing to ever happen to the league.”
Others have called it an insult to the paying customer. And it often costs more than $100 per ticket.
But, at least after what Leonard did with the Raptors last year, it’s impossible to argue that it doesn’t work.
Leonard was fresh when the postseason started last April, and was the best player on the floor all of the way up to being handed the NBA Finals MVP trophy from Bill Russell.
But that’s just not the way Tatum has rolled.
This year’s Celtics team has rightly been deemed more likeable than the Kyrie Irving-led bunch who under-performed a year ago.
And a star like Tatum’s willingness and eagerness to show up to work every day is a big reason why.
