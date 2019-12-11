Three games (or must wins) to glory

FOXBOROUGH – Consider this a preseason of sorts.
Three wins – (at) Cincinnati, Buffalo and Miami – to glory, a k a the No. 2 seed.
Your New England Patriots, thanks to an impressive start to the season –eight straight wins – have allotted themselves “some” wiggle room in terms of scheduling.
A 13-3 record, two games better than last season, is not only a possibility but a probability, though the Bills, who could be in position for the AFC East crown with a win, will be stickier than normal.
The point is that things aren’t so doomy and gloomy as it first appeared back in the second quarter of Sunday’s tilt with the Chiefs.
As for the Baltimore Ravens, they are for real. Another tough game, this one in Buffalo and another win. The week before it was the NFC’s top dog right now, the San Francisco 49ers.
No questions asked; the Ravens deserve the right to be the No. 1 seed and host a conference championship game in 25 degree temperatures.
In fact, if the Patriots and Ravens met this Sunday, the Ravens would not only be favored, but they’d probably win by more than a touchdown.
Beating the Ravens, in Baltimore, with that quarterback, and that defense, and that crowd, with this Patriots offense, doesn’t really look possible on Dec. 10, 2019.
But here’s the disclaimer: If the Patriots were lucky enough to be in that position – playing that QB, and that defense, before that crowd with this Patriots offense — it wouldn’t be until Jan. 19, 2020, exactly five weeks and five days from today.
A lot could happen until then, which brings us back to Cincy, Buffalo and Miami.
Like a year ago, after back-to-back losses in Miami and Pittsburgh, the Patriots have a chance to get their house in order.
The difference was that the Patriots had more quality people available on offense. They could block better, run better and catch better.
Injuries have played a big role. So has retirement and questionable personnel moves.
But this is the Patriots team, as currently constituted, warts and all.
It’s not pretty, but in this NFL, where defense is back on the map, it can be effective.
The Patriots need to run the ball better. And they need to figure out who, after Julian Edelman, can be counted on. As of now, the Patriots have never been worse in running the ball and catching passes.
With a defense like the one we saw in the second half against the Chiefs on Sunday, the Patriots could be a true threat to go to Baltimore and win if they could control the football by running it.
The Patriots found their way, albeit with better personnel, in late December games last year against the Bills (24-12) and Jets (38-3). They ran the ball with precision and their defense became elite.
Three December games will show us if January, and a possible in win in Baltimore, is a pipe dream or possibility.
