FOXBOROUGH — Objectively speaking, the New England Patriots’ royal blue uniforms of the 1990s were pretty wild. Worn for seven seasons between the original red and white “Pat Patriot” uniform and the modern navy blue look, the uniforms featured huge shoulder logos, italicized numbers and faint vertical stripes that wouldn’t have looked out of place on a youth soccer jersey.
The uniforms weren’t beloved in their time, and they’ve never been worn since the Patriots shifted to their current uniform in 2000. Yet over the past 20 years, the uniform has taken on a sort of nostalgic mystique, one the team inadvertently tapped into when it reintroduced the jerseys for the first time at the ProShop earlier this fall.
Jim Scollins, senior director of retail operations for the Patriots, said the team decided to sell the ‘90s throwbacks in part to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Robert Kraft’s ownership of the team. The first batch of jerseys arrived in late September, and originally the hope was there would be enough to make it about a month until a second batch was ready.
The jerseys sold out within minutes.
“I have to admit that we did sell them faster than we expected,” Scollins said.
The release of the jerseys came on the heels of a false Twitter report that the team would wear the throwbacks for the first time in 20 years on Nov. 24 against the Cowboys. The story was retweeted more than a thousand times and received nearly 5,000 “likes” before it was debunked. Shortly afterwards the team announced it would wear its “Color Rush” alternates three times in 2019, including this Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.
But between the false Twitter report, the ravenous response to the jersey’s retail release and years of fans pining for the Drew Bledsoe-era look on message boards and sports talk radio, it’s clear there is an appetite for the throwback.
Given that, why haven’t the Patriots embraced the ‘90s throwback more fully? And could a more formal return of the uniform be on the horizon?
A look left behind
The Patriots haven’t worn a throwback since rule changes in 2013 banned teams from wearing alternate helmets. That meant the team could no longer suit up in its classic red and white “Pat Patriot” throwback from the team’s heyday, which the Patriots had worn at least once per season between 2009 and 2012.
The helmet wouldn’t be an issue for the ‘90s throwback, which featured the same silver helmet as the modern uniform. The uniform was worn from 1993-99, but since being replaced by the team’s modern look in 2000 it has never been reintroduced. The only alternate worn since the loss of the Pat Patriot throwback has been the navy blue Color Rush uniform, which was introduced in 2016.
Why is that? And who is responsible for making those kinds of uniform-related decisions anyway?
The Patriots declined to comment on why the uniform hasn’t been worn, but Scollins said uniform-related decisions — including which alternates should be worn on what dates — are typically made by a variety of people within the organization.
“The brand people and the Chief Marketing Officer will have a discussion and it probably goes to the Krafts as well, it’s not one person picking three games,” he said. “They sort of weigh the opinions of different departments who have reason to care and what games make the most sense.”
Those decisions are also made well in advance of the season, as league rules mandate that uniform and alternate choices must be submitted by July 1. Teams can wear up to two alternates in a maximum of three regular season games per season — unless given a special exception like the Los Angeles Rams have with their throwback — and the Patriots have already confirmed they’ll be wearing the Color Rush uniforms against the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.
Because of that, the Patriots couldn’t call an audible and wear the 90s throwbacks this season even if they wanted to.
A long time coming
Scollins said plans to sell the 90s throwbacks date all the way back to last winter, before the Patriots had even captured their sixth Super Bowl championship in Atlanta. The jerseys were ordered in February through Fanatics’ Pro Line brand, but due to NFL rules, there were limits on whose names and numbers could be used.
“We can only carry players that have worn the jersey,” Scollins said. “We don’t put N’Keal Harry on a throwback, the only guys we carry were the guys who wore it.”
Given that the 90s throwback hasn’t been worn in 20 years, no current players — not even Tom Brady — could be used. That limited the team to former players from that era, which presented its own challenges.
“Guys who are current are part of the NFLPA so the league has certain rights,” Scollins said. “But once they retire they’re basically private citizens and you have to make a deal with them to use their name.”
Scollins said that when former players are enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame, part of that process includes a deal that allows the team to use their name and likeness in future merchandise. Through those agreements, the team was able to use five former Patriots — Drew Bledsoe, Ty Law, Tedy Bruschi, Willie McGinest and Troy Brown — for their initial run of throwback jerseys.
The next batch, which Scollins said is due to arrive later this month, will include two additional alumni — tight end Ben Coates and current radio color commentator Scott Zolak.
Fueled by nostalgia
Renewed interest in a retro ‘90s look is hardly a uniquely New England phenomenon. Across professional sports, teams and fans have begun to embrace the era’s colorful look.
In the NBA, for instance, eight different teams will wear alternate uniforms inspired by the 90s this season. The Chicago Bulls will reintroduce the pinstripes of the Michael Jordan era, the Utah Jazz will rock their old mountain design, the Charlotte Hornets will bring back their classic purples and the Toronto Raptors will wear their iconic Vince Carter-era uniforms, cartoon dinosaur and all.
“I think a lot of 1990s era uniforms, not just the Patriots and not just the NFL, are sort of nostalgically fashionable right now,” said Paul Lukas, founder and editor of the website Uni Watch. “So many NBA teams are doing ‘90s throwbacks this season, and a lot of them were considered some of the more garishly awful jerseys in league history when they were released.”
But bringing back the ‘90s throwback wouldn’t just satiate a demand for retro fashion among fans, it would also honor players from what has become a overlooked era of Patriots history. While nowhere near as successful as the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era of the last 20 years, the ‘90s marked the beginning of the franchise’s turnaround from punchline to powerhouse.
Max Lane, an offensive lineman who played for the Patriots from 1994 to 2000, said he would love to see the uniform brought back as part of a larger recognition of the era, and of the 1996 Super Bowl team in particular.
“We’re coming up on the 25-year anniversary of that ‘96 team,” Lane said. “That would be a perfect time to bring that jersey back.”
Will the uniform ever be worn again? It’s not clear. Scollins said he’s not aware of any discussions within the organization to bring it back, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen in the future.
Yet whatever the reason for the uniform’s continued exile, fans have spoken loud and clear with both their voices and wallets. The 90s throwback has never been hotter, and after 20 years, the time is right to bring back the royal blue.
Mac Cerullo can be reached by email at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
