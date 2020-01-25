Varitek worth shot as Red Sox manager

Chaim Bloom deserves the right to pick his person to lead the Boston Red Sox on the field.
In fact, it’s his job.
If you want to get technical, this is the way it usually goes when new presidents are hired. They bring in their own people.
That being said, I believe Jason Varitek, former Red Sox catcher and current consultant, would be the right person to take over the 2020 Red Sox.
Varitek is one of the three names being bandied about as possible replacements for Alex Cora, who has since moved on after the Houston Astros cheating scandal because public.
Why Varitek, a guy with zero on-field coaching experience, particularly as a game manager?
Good answer. There would be risk in an inexperienced guy in Boston.
Places like Milwaukee, Kansas City and Minnesota bring in neophytes and see if they figure it out. Sometimes they do, but more often than not they don’t.
Varitek brings something to the table.
He understands the market, the pressure, the fans and, more importantly, the players.
He was a team leader, albeit more of a lead-by-example guy than a shouter. Remember, he was the last Red Sox player to have “C” stitched onto a jersey.
Cora was a players’ manager. Those guys usually get off to good starts because the players appreciate the “respect.”
The 2018 was a perfect example, the best season by a Red Sox team ... maybe ever. They started strong, 17-2, and won 108 games. They won every road game in the postseason. They were clutch.
Then 2019 happened. Cora’s magic disappeared.
The team jumped out of the gates, well, sleeping. They started 6-13 and never really recovered.
There were issues, mostly related to pitching, but something was missing.
Which brings us back to Varitek.
The Red Sox, as an organization, could use a kick in the pants.
They have enough talent to be good, maybe make a run at a Wild Card, but they are not, as of Jan. 24, 2020, as good as the N.Y. Yankees and probably those embarrassed Houston Astros.
They don’t need a players’ coach trying to figure out their direction the next five years. They need a direction mixed in with a little tough love.
Varitek’s wife had an interesting tweet last week when asked about her thoughts on her husband possibly being considered to manage the Red Sox.
She was honest, saying they have a good life here in Boston and her husband held in very high regard because of his career here as a player. And why mess with that?
Varitek doesn’t come off being a big analytics guy, probably more old school. But the game is a changin’ and those that refuse to acknowledge where the game is moving will be left behind.
Remember, Bloom never played baseball after Little League. So his fascination in analytics and helping build the Tampa Bay Rays is probably a big reason he was hired.
Am I 100 percent sure Varitek is the perfect choice?
No. But I believe right now the team could use a lot of Varitek’s best quality – toughness.
Former Yankees manager Joe Torre’s best work wasn’t really the decisions he made on the field. It was managing the personalities in a huge market.
Varitek would need some help, but he’s got experience in that area.
