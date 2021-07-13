What's in a turnaround? Sox pitching has led the way

Heading into the All-Star Break the Red Sox are in great shape. The team is first in the American League East, ranks among the winningest clubs in all of baseball and is well positioned for an exciting second-half and potentially a deep postseason run.
That might have seemed hard to imagine back in February, when the memory of Boston’s disastrous 2020 season was still fresh. The Red Sox made some upgrades over the offseason, sure, but nothing that might have suggested a worst-to-first turnaround was in the works.
How have they done it? Well, the Red Sox have played much better across the board, but if you want a simple explanation, it all starts with the pitching. Simply put, last year the staff was in shambles, and this year’s pitchers have been solid and dependable.
Last summer the Red Sox only had four pitchers who could be described as starters in any meaningful sense. Of those Martin Perez was the only one to make all 12 of his starts and Nathan Eovaldi was the only regular with an ERA below 4.00. The others were Chris Mazza and Zack Godley, neither of whom ever pitched more than 5.0 innings in a game.
With Chris Sale and Eduardo Rodriguez out for the season and no other good options available, the Red Sox effectively trotted out every pitcher they could find to see who’d stick. The Sox wound up starting 16 different pitchers in only 60 games — often resorting to bullpen arms as “openers” — and overall Boston used 30 pitchers all season, the second most in baseball behind only the Miami Marlins.
In a sport where consistency and routine are such a big part of success, it’s no wonder the Red Sox crashed to a last place finish. Stabilizing the starting rotation had to be a top priority, and without making any splashy signings Chaim Bloom has gotten the job done.
In addition to Eovaldi and Perez, the Red Sox got Rodriguez back after a lost season due to COVID-19. Nick Pivetta, who the Red Sox acquired at the trade deadline from Philadelphia last summer, pitched well in two starts down the stretch and earned a rotation spot out of spring training. Then Bloom signed free agent Garrett Richards to a one-year, $8.5 million deal, and that five-man rotation has started all but two games the whole season.
Though each pitcher has had their ups and downs, the rotation’s overall consistency and durability has paid real dividends. The five starters collectively posted a 4.43 ERA over 461.2 innings entering Sunday’s game, and with a much improved bullpen the Red Sox have only needed to use 23 pitchers through 91 games, the sixth fewest in baseball.
Eovaldi in particular has been excellent. The 31-year-old is 9-5 with a 3.66 ERA and 99 strikeouts over 103.1 innings and will be headed to Denver this week for his first All-Star Game appearance.
There aren’t many teams whose five-man rotations remain intact for an entire season, but one notable recent example was the 2004 World Series champions. That rotation of Curt Schilling, Pedro Martinez, Derek Lowe, Tim Wakefield and Bronson Arroyo made all but five starts the whole season and posted a 4.24 ERA over 993.1 innings.
Obviously this year’s team would love to accomplish what that group did, but even if the 2021 starting rotation doesn’t go the full regular season like 2004, it may not necessarily be a bad thing.
Tanner Houck, who went 3-0 with a 0.53 ERA over three starts last September, has the only two starts from outside the rotation this year and is set to return from flexor muscle tightness after the break. The former first-round pick is expected to play a meaningful role down the stretch and eventually projects as a long-term starter.
Then there is the upcoming return of Sale from Tommy John surgery, a potential game changer that could elevate the Red Sox from pleasant surprise to legitimate World Series contender.
More reinforcements could be coming at the trade deadline as well, but regardless of what comes next the Red Sox have put themselves in a great position heading into the second half of the season. There are a lot of places you can point to credit for the turnaround, but simply finding five guys who can reliably take the ball every five days has made everything else possible.
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@newburyportnews.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.