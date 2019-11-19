Win or no win, Sunday was a wakeup call for Brady

Bill Belichick was like a proud papa at the dais following the New England Patriots come-from-behind win, 17-10, over the Philadelphia Eagles.
He was talking about his team’s compete level, overcoming a bad start, playing for 60 minutes, and, of course, his personal favorite trait, getting contributions from “all three phases.”
The festive Belichick even threw a zinger at Eagles star left tackle Lane Johnson, who made headlines after beating the Patriots in the Super Bowl in which he implied the Patriots don’t have fun.
“It looked like everyone had fun out there today,” he said.
Well, not everyone.
About 15 minutes later, it was Tom Brady’s turn. I mean curt and grumpy Tom Brady’s turn.
Honestly, he didn’t look like himself. I surmised maybe he had the flu.
Why?
Simple. The Patriots won, improving to an NFL best 9-1. He is and always has been about winning and championships. And despite several ugly moments on offense in the chilly, windy confines of Lincoln Financial Field, Brady came through in a few clutch moments in the second and third quarter to aid the win.
And beating the Eagles, in Philadelphia, is bigger than any big stats day, especially the way they did it.
Well, Brady’s temperature, we learned, was 98.6 degrees all along. I was wrong about the flu.
Which begs the question: What is wrong?
Brady is obviously frustrated. The 2019 Patriots offense is light years removed from the one he led from 2007 through 2017, based on precision, third-down conversions and touchdowns.
The offensive line is a make-shift unit right now. It lost its center and captain, David Andrews, a few days before the start of the season. It lost their 2018 first round draft pick and new left tackle, Isaiah Wynn, to injury in early September.
As of now, blocking is a problem, both for running and passing.
This dinking-and-dunking has become the Patriots offense. It’s not pretty, but with Julian Edelman leading the charge, it is still effective.
On Sunday night, the most frustrating part, offensively, was settling for three short field goals after being in the red zone, including a first-and-goal from the Eagles’ 4.
When asked about the field goals instead of touchdowns, he said: “Yeah, yeah. I don’t have anymore. I don’t know.”
Is Brady numb to winning?
Is he sick of watching the Top QBs list every week, with Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, never mention of Brady?
Is he still sore, due to the struggles, for the release of the incredibly-gifted Antonio Brown?
Of course, it doesn’t help that after a big win, three of the first four questions he is asked are about the struggles on offense.
Optically, it was not good on Sunday night for Brady after an important bounce-back win on the road.
It sounded and looked selfish, as if he felt sorry for himself, a look we have rarely seen from him over 20 years of pressers. And this team, especially on Sundays, follows his lead whatever his quarterback rating is.
It probably didn’t help that his workout guru and partner in TB12, Alex Guerrero did an interview last week and intimated Brady could play in the NFL until he is 47.
That means five more years after this season. Probably not smart of Guerrero.
Belichick, it appears, is usually coaching and running things in the now. And with Brady, in the last year of a contract in 2019, should be, too.
There is some hope for the Patriots improvement on offense. With Wynn expected to take over at left tackle, and some a good second half of run and pass blocking, it could get better.
But as Brady admitted on a radio interview on WEEI yesterday, the frustration got the best of him and, as of now, the offense is No. 3 on the Patriots depth chart, behind the defense and special teams.
“The strength of our team is our defense and our special teams,” he said. “On offense we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities and understand where our strengths lie and try and play to them — not giving any short fields, not turning the ball over and try and take advantage when we get into the red area to score touchdowns. That is kind of where our offense is. That is kind of where our team is.”
I would argue that Brady, in fact, did his job on Sunday night, guiding a huge drive to get three points after the Eagles’ touchdown and 10-0 lead, and an even bigger drive leading to the go-ahead touchdown to open the third quarter.
Dink-and-dunk Brady is still amazing at times.
This is the 2019 New England Patriots, warts and all, with nine wins in 10 games, and in ideal position to make another Super Bowl run. Every year, as Brady and Belichick say often, is its own entity.
Everybody should embrace it, especially Brady.
