'You do feel safe': Patriots players encouraged by team's health protocols

Is it possible to hold an NFL season safely in the age of Covid-19? We still don't know for sure, but despite the obvious reservations many players have around the league, the New England Patriots seem to be doing everything possible to make it work.
Since players first reported to Gillette Stadium last Tuesday, the Patriots have yet to place a single player on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, meaning no Patriots players have tested positive or been forced to quarantine due to potential exposure to someone else who has.
In order to help keep it that way, the Patriots have implemented an extensive range of league-mandated public health protocols to facilitate social distancing and minimize unnecessary physical contact. That has apparently resulted in some dramatic changes to the facility, with multiple players commenting Wednesday on the lengths the Kraft family has gone to help ensure as safe a workplace as possible.
“It’s completely different,” said slot cornerback Jonathan Jones. “Just from the protocols to get into the facility, they’ve gone to drastic measures to make sure everyone is safe. From the meals — the kitchen’s a different setup, the way we do that — to the meeting rooms. There’s a lot more places we’re going for meeting rooms so we have a lot more space. The locker room is spread out.
“It’s a lot different from years past, but it’s necessary, and you can see they’ve gone to great extents to keep us safe.”
The renovations have been a welcome sign for players, many of whom harbor grave concerns about the dangers of playing football in 2020. Eight Patriots players have already opted out, and over the weekend longtime safety Devin McCourty criticized the league for its handling of the opt out deadline, which was originally supposed to be Tuesday and gave players little time to assess the conditions of their facilities and make a more informed decision. The league subsequently pushed the deadline back by two days to Thursday.
While every player will ultimately make the decision they feel is best for them and their family, linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley said he felt comfortable with the work environment when he first returned to Gillette Stadium.
"You do feel safe," Bentley said. "You do feel like there’s a conscious effort made to make sure we feel as safe as possible, and procedures and things like that have definitely changed in more ways than one. So that’s definitely a positive thing.”
While the Patriots' efforts to minimize the virus' risk seem to be paying off so far, at the end of the day the public health protocols will only work if players, coaches and staff do their part to ensure the virus never gets into the locker room in the first place. Major League Baseball's recent outbreaks showed what can happen if even one person lets their guard down, so while football's structure (one game per week, highly regimented road trip schedules) may help mitigate a major disruption, the players said it will ultimately be up to them to make sure the season can proceed without incident.
"It’s not only when you’re in the building. You have to proceed with that [caution] when you leave the building also," Bentley said. "Everyone’s counting on you to make the right decisions. Everybody — not even just our team; the whole league — will count on each other to make good decisions so we can just be able to do this and be able do it properly with everybody being safe.”
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@gloucestertimes.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.