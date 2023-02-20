The Northeastern Conference and the Cape Ann League each recently announced their swimming All-Conference and All-Star teams, and both Gloucester and Manchester Essex had swimmers honored.
In the Northeastern Conference, Gloucester senior captain Willow Barry was the team’s all-star selection.
Barry competes in a number of events for the Fishermen, excelling in the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly. She finished third in the NEC in the 100 backstroke. She competed in both events at Saturday’s Division 2 state championships at MIT, placing 14th overall in the 100 back in a time of 1:03.99.
In the Cape Ann League, freshman Sydney Hemme led the way for Manchester Essex as the team’s lone First Team All-CAL selection. Hemme won two CAL individual titles to earn the All League honor, winning both the 100 breaststroke and the 100 butterfly at the league meet. She will competed at the Division 2 state meet over the weekend at MIT.
Freshman Megan Graeter of the Hornets was a CAL all-star selection. The state qualifier turned in a top three finish in the 100 backstroke and the 200 freestyle.
Junior Diego Sanson and Sophomore Colin Conway also earned all-star nods for their performances in the 50 freestyle and 200 individual medley, respectively.
The Hornets’ girls 200 individual medley relay also earned all-star status with Ava Magnuson, Libby MacKinnon, Graeter and Hemme finishing second in the league.
Manchester Essex was also honored with the Cape Ann League’s Sportsmanship Award.