The entire Northeastern Conference was on hand at Stage Fort Park on Saturday for the annual NEC Meet. The meet pits the top seven runners from each school in the conference against each other and the top five finishers counting for the team’s score.
Gloucester was led by senior Nick Poulin, who earned All Conference honors thanks to a sixth place finish on the boys side. Poulin finished up with a time of 16:38 to help the Gloucester boys to a sixth place finish.
Marblehead was the boys champion with 41 points followed by Danvers (53) and Peabody (62). Logan Tracia of Peabody was the individual champ with a time of 15:53.
Other Gloucester point scorers were Colby Rochford (29th), Michael Francis (39th), Ben Carpenter (43rd) and Foster Bairstow (46th).
The Gloucester girls turned in an impressive performance as a team, finishing in a tie for fourth thanks to three runners finishing in the top 25. Beverly won the girls race with 33 points followed by Peabody (58), Marblehead (81) and both Gloucester and Danvers with 129.
Freshman Clara Emerson was Gloucester’s top finisher, placing ninth with a time of 20:37. Sarah DiVasta of Peabody won the race at 19:30.
Other Gloucester points came from Faith Castellucci (22nd), Skye Berry (25th), Rose Groleau (35th) and Sarah Fernandes (38th).
Both the Gloucester boys and girls will be back in action at the Division 3 State Meet on Sunday, November 13.