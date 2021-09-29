When the Gloucester and Danvers field hockey teams meet in Northeastern Conference action, the game usually comes down to the final minutes of play. Wednesday’s game at Newell Stadium was no different as the visiting Falcons scored early and held on to that lead throughout en route to a 1-0 victory.
With the win, its sixth of the season via shutout, Danvers moves to 7-1 on the season while Gloucester falls to 3-3-1 with its second straight defeat.
Despite the close score, Danvers actually controlled play throughout in holding Gloucester to just one shot on goal and one corner chance for the entire afternoon.
“We would have liked to capitalize on a few more chances but we got the win and that’s what matters,” Danvers head coach Kristen McCarthy said. “I thought we dominated the first half but it got a little close in the fourth quarter at some points. But our defense and midfield played great and we were able to hold on.”
The Falcons had the Fishermen pinned down in their own circle for most of the night, holding an 11-1 edge in shots on goal and an 8-1 edge in corner chances. The Gloucester defense, however, was strong in the circle. Senior Chiara O’Connor had a big game on defense helping keep her team in the game all night while goalie Siri Hale also had a strong night with 10 saves.
Despite the loss, Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove was quick to credit her team’s effort.
“We’re taking this one as a positive because we didn’t quit, we came on strong and we improved a lot from our loss to Swampscott on Monday,” she said. “Danvers is very good, they move the ball well and they’re aggressive. I liked the way we defended all night and we got better as the game went on.”
The Falcons got the lone goal of the game 12:17 into the opening frame with some nice work in transition. Emma Wilichoski got the play started by hitting Malana Moy with a long pass from the middle of the field to the right wing. Moy scored far post on a shot from just outside the right post for her first varsity goal and a 1-0 Danvers lead.
The Falcons picked up that pressure in the second quarter with corner chance after corner chance and smothering possession, but Hale and the Gloucester defense held strong to keep it a one-goal game.
“They didn’t get frustrated and give in even when things weren’t going well,” Riley Gove said. “Danvers was great with the ball tonight. They were all over the loose balls and were making quick decisions. It was a challenge but I liked the way we responded and hung in there.”
Danvers continued to control the action, but the Gloucester defense got better as it did not allow a corner chance in the entire second half. The Fishermen started to generate more possession as the game wore on and turned in some of their best play over the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Falcons midfield and defnse were up to the task, eliminating any quality scoring chances before they could even get started.
Sadie Papamichael and Ashley Clark both played well on the defensive end of the field for Danvers.
“There were some scary moments there in the final five minutes but we did a good job keeping them from getting any shots on goal,” McCarthy said. “I thought we shut them down every time they were trying to get something going through.”
The Fishermen return to action on Friday at home against Swampscott (7 p.m.). The Falcons travel to Beverly on Friday (4 p.m.).