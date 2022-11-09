The Northeastern Conference honored the best-of-the-best to take the field in soccer and field hockey this week and Gloucester was well represented with four players earning All Conference honors and several more receiving All-Star honors.
The Gloucester boys soccer team, which just finished up a 13-6 season, saw a pair of players earn First Team All Conference honors in junior striker Gino Tripoli and senior midfielder and captain Yuniel Sanchez-Batis.
Tripoli re-wrote the program’s record book this fall, setting a single-season goal record with 34 on the season. The junior’s blend of size and speed were too much for opposing defenses to handle and he scored many of his goals while facing constant double-teams. Sanchez-Batis, on the other hand, is Gloucester’s most versatile player that excelled at multiple spots all over the midfield and even on the back line when needed. Gloucester’s senior captain is an elite defensive player who can also facilitate and get the Fishermen into their offensive sets from the midfield.
The Gloucester field hockey team also landed a pair of All Conference performers in senior captain Aria Caputo and junior captain Ella Costa, both midfielders. Caputo has been a consistent commodity in Gloucester’s starting lineup since her freshman year and is a valuable two-way performer. Caputo is Gloucester’s facilitator that can play an offensive and defensive minded game in the midfield. Costa is one of Gloucester’s most talented offensive weapons and she possesses elite passing and shooting skills in leading the team in points in the regular season.
The Fishermen also had six players earn a NEC Lynch Division All-Star nod.
Sophomore striker Taiya Mano, Gloucester’s leading goal scorer, and sophomore midfield Skye Ciolino, one of the team’s top playmakers, were named All-Stars for the Gloucester girls. For the Gloucester boys senior captain and sweeper back Leo Vitali and junior playmaking midfielder Domenic Paone, the team’s leader in assists, earned the All-Star nod. The field hockey team saw junior forward Abby Lowthers, the team’s leading goal scorer, and freshman goalie Keagan Jewell, who had 13 shutouts in the regular season, land a spot on the All-Star team.