With the spring season coming to a close, the Northeastern Conference has named more All Conference All-Star teams with the best softball, boys and girls lacrosse and girls tennis stars recently named.
In the four sports combined, Gloucester saw three players earn All Conference honors.
Senior captain Natalie Aiello led the way for Gloucester softball as a first team All NEC selection. Aiello, a varsity starter since her freshman year, is Gloucester's table setter at the top of the batting order as her ability to get on base, and run the bases, gave opponents fits this season. She led the team in runs scored and also plays elite defense at second base.
The Gloucester boys lacrosse squad had a pair of All Conference performers in senior defenseman Keith Horne and senior attack P.J. Zappa. Horne is a big time physical presence on the back line and anchors an area on the field that was the team's biggest strength. Horne is great on ground balls and has the elusiveness to run the field in transition. Zappa, on the other hand, is one of the best pure goal scorers in the NEC as he led the Fishermen in goals this season. His quickness and shooting ability make him a threat to score from anywhere on the offensive end of the field.
The Fishermen also had several All-Stars named across the sports.
In girls tennis Gloucester's top two singles players were named to the NEC All-Star team in Isabelle Nixon and Sophia Picano. The two both saw time at No. 1 and No. 2 singles and thrived while going up against the top players on the opposing squad in every match.
Girls lacrosse landed a pair of NEC All-Stars in junior goalie Ella Zindle and sophomore midfielder Ella Costa. Zindle kept Gloucester in a lot of games this spring thanks to her quick reflexes and great positional awareness. Costa, on the other hand, led the Fishermen in both goals and assists on the season as she is an elite passer and shooter.
The boys lacrosse team saw senior Robbie Schuster and sophomore Brett Cunningham named to the All-Star team. Schuster was a key facilitator and two-way player for the Fishermen this season. Cunningham, on the other hand, led the team in assists and was an elite play-maker that can also find the back of the net when given the opportunity.
The softball team also had a pair of All-Star selections in senior first baseman Riley Thibodeau and sophomore pitcher Cam Carroll. Thibodeau led the Fishermen in hitting this season and was an elite run producer. Carroll established herself as a legitimate starting pitcher and was one of the team's most potent bats in the middle of the lineup.