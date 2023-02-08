RENO, NV. — There was not a cloud in the sky as I pushed off the Northwest Express chair lift on Mt. Rose. The bright winter sun had warmed the mountain air to almost forty degrees and there was just a hint of wind out of the southwest. The snow under foot was groomed to perfection. Reaching down to tighten my boots that one extra notch, I could hear my companions getting ready as well.
They streamed out ahead of me, all expert skiers flowing down the side of the mountain with practiced ease. We whipped down Silver Dollar to the top of Express. It is here that I left the group and headed for the Chutes, some of the steepest, narrowest, double-diamond runs in the west. I looked over the edge and smiled. I had arrived.
Imagine that you had the smooth side of a steep mountain. Now imagine you took the world’s largest steam shovel and you scooped out a huge half tea cup shaped hole all the way to the bottom of the hill. Just ground out the sides until they dropped almost straight down. It looked like a dynamite explosion had blown out the side of the mountain. What was left was stunted trees lining the 15 defined runs that no machine is ever going to groom. Over 1,000 vertical feet of north-facing slope with pitches from 45-55 degrees!
There was no one ahead of me or behind me. It was just me, the snow, and the sunshine. I studied the terrain, mapped out a strategy, and dropped over the edge. The first jump turn told me that the snow was soft and had not been packed in by the wind. The second jump turn led to the next and then the next. Then I lost track as an old Robert Johnson blues track filled my brain as I found my rhythm. No one was watching…no one cared about my form…it was just me and the mountain playing with each other.
At 8,260 feet, Mt Rose has the highest base elevation of any mountain in the Lake Tahoe area and has an annual snowfall of 350 inches! The 1,200 skiable acres with 1,800 vertical feet provide a wonderful playground for all levels of skier.
The northwest facing side of the mountain offers the most challenging terrain. Runs like Bullwhip, Waterfall, Greg’s Gamble, and Northwest Passage offer pitches that brings out the speed. That being said, there are a wonderful array of intermediate and beginner runs from the top. And, there is a whole section geared to beginners serviced by the Wizard lift.
The east side of the mountain is known as the Slide Bowl. Here skiers will find intermediate trails bathed by morning sun that are wide open avenues to the bottom of the hill. Runs like Silver Dollar, Big Bonanza, and Sunrise Bowl can fill your day. Bruce’s trail will bring you to Olympic Trees and little Red Glade for some trunk dodging. A few expert runs make it a great place for groups of all abilities to ski on one slope.
Located just twenty-two miles from Reno, Nevada, it is a wonderful ski area to start any Lake Tahoe experience.
Just seven miles down the road is the Diamond Peak Ski Resort located above iIncline Village. It offers 1840 vertical feet over 655 acres, 28 named trails and 500 acres of glade skiing. The views of Lake Tahoe from Crystal Ridge and the Snowflake lodge are spectacular.
Their best run is the Great Flume. It is like dropping down a half-pipe. The sides of the trail roll up away from the center. It is a groomed, wide-open steep run that can provide exhilarating speed if you let them run. Or, if you want a more controlled pace, try deep, long carves that let you use the whole slope. The hill also offers a number of short, steep expert runs that will challenge.
If you are looking for a more budget-conscious ski trip for the family, you can stay in Reno and drive out to the ski areas. We stayed at Circus Circus Casino property for roughly half of what it would cost to stay at a ski resort. We were only a few miles from Lake Tahoe, had access to a number of lower-cost eating establishments, and were near the airport. The big-name resorts are becoming increasingly costly, ($265 a day at Vail, for example) but you can have incredible skiing at some of the lesser known areas for at lot less money.
Looks like it will be cold in New England for a while. This means ski areas will be able to produce snow to make up for what nature has not provided this year. Dress warm and ski safe.