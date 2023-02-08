Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. High 43F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low around 40F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.