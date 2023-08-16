With their backs against the wall, the Manchester Essex Mariners have extended the Intertown Twilight Baseball League championship series.
The Mariners picked up a 6-1 win over the Hamilton Generals in Wednesday’s Game 3 at Patton Park behind a complete game, four-hitter from Zach Abbott.
The defending ITL champion Generals still lead the best-of-five series, 2-1. Game 4 is on Saturday at Gosbee Park in Essex (4 p.m.). The Generals can clinch the championship with a win. If the Mariners win on Saturday Game 5 will be on Sunday at Patton Park (4 p.m.).
Abbott quieted the hot Generals bats on Wednesday, striking out five with just one walk. The lone blemish came in the bottom of the fourth when Will Frain hit a solo home run, but the Mariners were already ahead 5-0 at the time thanks to a run in the third and four runs in the fourth. They added a final insurance run in the sixth.
James McKenna had three hits to lead the Mariners attack with Caulin Rogers delivering three hits. Sachem Ramos and Mike Quill had two RBI’s each.