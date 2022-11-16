Zach Morris’ baseball talent was apparent at a young age.
As a Little Leaguer, Morris helped Gloucester reach the Massachusetts State Finals in 2017 for the first and only time ever as one of the team’s top pitchers and hitters. Now a senior, Morris continues to be a standout on the baseball diamond, so much so that he has committed to play at a Division 1 program.
Morris recently signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Rhode Island. The senior was on the Rams radar since he burst onto the high school scene as a sophomore in 2021, verbally committing to the school between his sophomore and junior seasons. Last week he made it official in a signing ceremony at Gloucester High School.
The right handed pitcher and first baseman first got on URI’s radar in the summer of 2021 following his sophomore season at GHS. He attended one of the program’s summer mini-camps and his live arm quickly caught the attention of the team’s coaches. So much so they made Morris an offer he could not refuse a short time later.
According to Morris, it was the atmosphere surrounding the program that drew him in.
“They have a great group of guys and all of them love to play the game,” Morris said. “That kind of atmosphere is just what I was looking for.”
In Morris, URI is getting a hard throwing right hander with the complimentary pitches to go with it. While his approach is to work around his heater, he also has a breaking ball that is developing from a curve-ball to a slider as his velocity starts to increase. In addition to that, he also has a reliable change-up that he has worked hard to get down.
While he is being recruited primarily for pitching at the moment, Morris a potent left-handed bat with power. He is hoping that he can potentially develop into a two-way player at some point in his college career.
“I’m going to come in as a pitcher but the coach said there’s a path to becoming a two-way player,” Morris said. “I’ve been working in the offseason to keep improving in both areas.”
An incoming senior captain for the spring 2023 baseball team, Morris has been a varsity mainstay since he burst onto the high school baseball scene in 2021 as a sophomore (his freshman season in 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). He quickly established himself as a valuable rotation piece and a big bat in the middle of the lineup, earning a Northeastern Conference All-Star nod in 2021 as a sophomore and 2022 as a junior.
He is expected to be the staff ace this coming season after posting an ERA under 2.00 with six wins and more than 60 strikeouts as a junior in 2022. He picked up arguably Gloucester’s biggest win of the season in 2022, a Second Round postseason win over Ashland.
“Zach is a perfect example of what can be accomplished when you fully commit to the game,” Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile said. “He knows exactly who he is and lets nothing get in the way of his success. He’s a great leader and role model as well.”
In the University of Rhode Island, Morris is joining a solid Atlantic 10 squad that competes against the likes of UMass, University of Richmond and University of Dayton. The team finished 20-35 in 2022 but had a winning record against Atlantic 10 opposition.