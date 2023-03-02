The MIAA state basketball and hockey tournaments press on this weekend with four squads in action on Friday and Saturday with the Round of 32 in basketball and Round of 16 in hockey.
The Gloucester boys basketball and boys hockey teams return after winning its tournament openers while both Manchester Essex basketball teams open up tourney play in a double-header on Friday at Manchester Essex High School.
Here’s a look at what each team is up against in a must win situation this weekend.
DIVISION 4 ROUND OF 32 GIRLS BASKETBALL: No. 13 Manchester Essex vs. No. 20 Blue Hills at Manchester Essex HS (5 p.m.)
The Hornets (15-5) finished off a regular season with the program’s highest win total since 2017 and opens up its state tournament run after a 15-day layoff. Manchester Essex will host a Blue Hills out a Canton, a team that sports a record of 18-2 and won the Mayflower League. The Warriors may have the superior won-loss record, but Manchester Essex, the Cape Ann League Baker Division co-champs, earned the higher seed with a superior strength of schedule.
Blue Hills is a fairly young squad that is powered by a pair of sophomores in Bella Sulfaro and Kathleen Murphy, the team’s two leading scorers. The No. 20 seed, however, is powered by its defense as it has yet to reach 60 points on the season but has frequently held its opponents below 40 points.
The Hornets and Warriors share no common opponents.
DIVISION 3 ROUND OF 32 BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 20 Gloucester vs. No. 13 New Mission at Reggie Lewis Center, Boston (5:30 p.m.)
The Fishermen (11-10) were impressive in their preliminary round win over Essex Tech (76-45) but now face a big challenge on the road against a New Mission squad that is almost always a factor in the postseason. While the Titans are not the state powerhouse they once we, they are still a formidable program sporting a 12-7 record playing a tough schedule in the Boston City League. They struggled within their league but played well outside of league play and share now common opponents with the Fishermen.
New Mission is a defensive-minded team, finding success winning lower scoring games and averaging 56 points per game and has a knack for forcing turnovers. Gloucester will have to be aware of New Mission’s sharp shooting guard Joseph Jackson and forward Daniel Pierre in the paint.
DIVISION 4 ROUND OF 32 BOYS BASKETBALL: No. 9 Manchester Essex vs. No. 24 Bay Path at Manchester Essex HS (7 p.m.)
The outright Cape Ann League champion Hornets (17-3) hit the floor for the first time nine days hosting Bay Path Regional out of Charlton. The Minutemen sport a 14-6 record playing in the Colonial League in Central Mass. They are yet another team known for their stingy defense, allowing a mere 42 points per game while scoring around 50.
Bay Path has not seen a team ranked as high as Manchester Essex this season as its No. 24 ranking and record would suggest. Outside of a game against Lynn Tech on the North Shore, Bay Path has not ventured out of Central Mass. this season. Forwards Trent Szela and Peter Barbale power the Minutemen offensively.
DIVISION 2 ROUND OF 16 BOYS HOCKEY: No. 12 Gloucester vs. No. 5 Silver Lake, Saturday at Hobomock Arena, Pembroke (4 p.m.)
The Fishermen are back in the Round of 16 after a 6-1 drubbing over No. 21 Oliver Ames on Wednesday at Talbot Rink. That was most likely the last game at Talbot Rink this season though as they will now hit the road against Silver Lake (15-7).
The Lakers play in the Patriot League and have advanced to the Round of 16 with an impressive Round of 32 win of their own, 6-1 over No. 28 Mansfield. The No. 5 seed appears to be a well balanced squad that averages just under four goals a game and allows less than three.
Silver Lake is led by senior defenseman Aidan Dunphy, a 100-point scorer that logs huge minutes and is involved in everything the team does. A dynamic skater and skilled passer, who had four assists in the Round of 32 win and more than 30 on the season. Gloucester will have to be on its game to contain him. Senior forward Brendan Cavicci is also a potent offensive player with more than 15 goals on the season along with fellow senior Ben Cronin. Dunphy and the first line do the vast majority of the offensive damage for Silver Lake.
The teams have one common opponent in Oliver Ames, which Silver Lake lost to way back in the season opener.