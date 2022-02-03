There will be a changing of the guard for the Gloucester softball program as head coach John Nicastro has stepped down from his post after eight seasons at the helm.
Nicastro, who led the program to new heights with a Division 2 State Tournament berth in 2019, cited spending more time with his family as the reason for his departure.
"It is with a heavy heart and mixed emotions but it's time to spend my spring afternoons and weekends with my children and family," Nicastro wrote in a facebook post announcing his decision. "It's been so rewarding and that's what it's all about but at the same time bittersweet."
Nicastro inherited a struggling program in 2012, a program that had reached the postseason just once in the previous five seasons and put together only five wins in the previous three seasons.
"I knew it was going to be an uphill battle," Nicastro said. "But I was up for the challenge."
The program built up steadily and started to really blossom as a powerhouse team starting in 2015, the first of six straight state tournament appearances and six straight tournament appearances where the team advanced at least one round.
Gloucester showed flashes in that 2015 tournament, upsetting No. 3 North Reading as the No. 14 seed in Division 2 North to reach the quarterfinals. In the next five seasons, the Fishermen would reach the Division 2 North Semifinals.
Nicastro's best season came in 2019, when the team not only turned in the best season in program history, but the best season in GHS girls sports history. Gloucester won Division 2 North with a thrilling extra innings win over top-seeded Triton, exploding for eight runs in the eighth in a 14-6 extra innings win. The Fishermen followed it up by winning the Eastern Mass. title, the first and only girls team two win a MIAA Eastern Mass. crown at GHS. The 2019 team reached the Division 2 State Finals, falling to Hudson in a competitive game.
Just last spring the Fishermen again reached the Division 2 North Semifinals in what turned out to be Nicastro's final season.
In eight seasons at the helm (2012-13 and 2015-21 with 2020 cancelled due to COVID) Nicastro is the program's all time wins leader, finishing with a record of 106-59. That includes 12 wins in the state tournament, the second most for any coach in GHS history behind only Dana Knowlton, who had 16 tournament wins as GHS hockey coach from 1993-98.
Nicastro also led the Fishermen to two straight Northeastern Conference championships in 2018 and 2019.
Nicastro also credited his assistant coaching staff including his brother, Marc Nicastro, and Dom Francis, who were both at his side through his entire tenure. He also thanked all of his former players including dozens of conference All-Stars.
"You can't have that kind of success without a total team effort and the right support support," Nicastro said. "We had a lot of great players and a coaching staff that put us over the top. It was one heck of a ride with memories I will forever cherish and bonds that will never break. We earned the respect of the conference, the section and the state."