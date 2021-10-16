Friday's Commonwealth Conference meeting between Manchester Essex and Minuteman looked like a bit of a mismatch on paper as the Hornets came in undefeated and the top seed in Division 8 while a young Minuteman team has struggled this season and entered the contest on a four-game losing streak.
In the end, the game was indeed a mismatch as the Hornets were too much for the inexperienced Mustangs. Manchester Essex scored nine times in the first half and was able to empty its bench with the junior varsity team seeing all of the second half action in a 76-6 win at Hyland Field.
"Minuteman is a very young team and they have a program that is headed in the right direction. Just a couple years ago we were in the same situation where the numbers were down and we struggled," Manchester Essex head coach Joe Grimes said. "Obviously I was happy with the effort on both sides of the ball. We're right where we need to be at this stage of the season and we got the chance to play our younger players a lot tonight and that's always a good thing."
The Hornets, who move to 6-0 with the win, established their dominance from the start, building a 28-0 lead just five-and-a-half minutes into the game. That lead grew to 35-0 after one and 62-0 at the half before the second half was played on running time.
Henry Otterbein opened up the scoring with a 75-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game. A few plays later, he scored again when he scooped up a Minuteman fumble and raced 22-yards to the end zone for a 12-0 lead. Daniel Wood then hauled in a 17-yard pass from Brennan Twombly with Camren Hubbard running in the two point conversion and on the ensuing drive Hubbard scored from 35-yards out and Wood ran in the conversion to make it 28-0 with 6:30 to go in the opening quarter.
The Hornets finished the first quarter with Otterbein hauling in a pass from Twombly and the Hornets then got two touchdowns from Luke Smith, a Hubbard touchdown reception from backup quarterback Otterbein and a Stephen Martin 39-yard run to go into the half with a 62-0 edge.
Minuteman scored on its first drive of the second half and Manchester Essex's Preston Potter took the ensuing kickoff back 75-yards for another score. Patrick Reardon added a late 30-yard touchdown run.
Manchester Essex has a bye in Week 7 and will be back in action on Friday, October 29 at home against Lowell Catholic (7 p.m.) for the regular season finale.
Manchester Essex 76, Minuteman 6
at Hyland Field, Manchester
Minuteman (0-5) 0 0 6 0| 6
Manchester Essex (6-0) 35 27 8 6| 76
ME- Henry Otterbein 75 run (kick failed)
ME- Otterbein 22 fumble return (kick failed)
ME- Daniel Wood 17 pass from Brennan Twombly (Camren Hubbard run)
ME- Hubbard 35 run (Wood pass from Twombly)
ME- Otterbein 6 pass from Twombly (Cian Brennock kick)
ME- Luke Smith 8 run (Brennock kick)
ME- Hubbard 6 pass from Otterbein (kick failed)
ME- Smith 49 run (Brennock kick)
ME- Stephen Martin 39 run (Brennock kick)
M- Garrett Dzuro 5 run (Dzuro kick)
ME- Preston Potter 75 kick return (Cam Arndt run)
ME- Patrick Reardon 30 run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- Minuteman: Garrett Dzuro 11-50, Zachary Evans 9-18, John Sacca 2-1, Leo Redford 3-0. Manchester Essex: Henry Otterbein 2-93, Luke Smith 3-62, Camren Hubbard 2-51, Stephen Martin 1-39, Brennan Twombly 1-15, Cormac Edgerton 2-14, Eamon McKenna 1-2.
Passing- Minuteman: Zach Evans 6-7-56-0-0. Manchester Essex: Twombly 3-5-70-2-0, Otterbein 1-2-10-1-0.
Receiving- Minuteman: Sacca 4-39, Dzuro 1-5, Kenny Silva 1-12. Manchester Essex: Henry Thurlow 1-47, Daniel Wood 1-17, Hubbard 1-10, Otterbein 1-6.