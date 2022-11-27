Coach School Super Bowls Record

Jim O’Leary St. John’s Prep 6 2-4

Terry Silva Gloucester 5 3-2

Dave Woods Bishop Fenwick 5 3-2

Ed Nizwantowski Peabody 5 3-2

Paul Ingram Gloucester 4 3-1

Jack Welch Ipswich 3 3-0

%5EBrian St. Pierre St. John’s Prep 3 2-0

Jim Rudloff Marblehead 3 1-2

#Steve Dembowski Swampscott 3 1-2

Dan Bauer Beverly 2 2-0

Bob Serino Swampscott 2 2-0

Bill Bush Swampscott 2 2-0

#Al Costabile Bishop Fenwick 2 2-0

Joe Pallazola Manchester Essex 2 0-2

Ken Perrone Salem 2 0-2

Jim Pugh Masconomet 2 0-2

Mike Athanas Manchester Essex 1 1-0

Dick Ananian Manchester 1 1-0

Fran York Manchester 1 1-0

Chuck Cook Manchester 1 1-0

Stan Bondelevitch Swampscott 1 1-0

Sean Gallagher Salem 1 1-0

Fred Glatz St. John’s Prep 1 1-0

Ted Flaherty Ipswich 1 1-0

Bill Hamor Beverly 1 1-0

Andrew Morencey Hamilton-Wenham 1 0-1

%5EDoes not include the 2022 Super Bowl result

#Dembowski (Milton) and Costabile (Shawsheen) have their current teams playing in this year’s Super Bowls

Bondelevitch and Welch won non-Super Bowl state titles before the format was implemented in 1972

— Compiled by Matt Williams

