Coach School Super Bowls Record
Jim O’Leary St. John’s Prep 6 2-4
Terry Silva Gloucester 5 3-2
Dave Woods Bishop Fenwick 5 3-2
Ed Nizwantowski Peabody 5 3-2
Paul Ingram Gloucester 4 3-1
Jack Welch Ipswich 3 3-0
%5EBrian St. Pierre St. John’s Prep 3 2-0
Jim Rudloff Marblehead 3 1-2
#Steve Dembowski Swampscott 3 1-2
Dan Bauer Beverly 2 2-0
Bob Serino Swampscott 2 2-0
Bill Bush Swampscott 2 2-0
#Al Costabile Bishop Fenwick 2 2-0
Joe Pallazola Manchester Essex 2 0-2
Ken Perrone Salem 2 0-2
Jim Pugh Masconomet 2 0-2
Mike Athanas Manchester Essex 1 1-0
Dick Ananian Manchester 1 1-0
Fran York Manchester 1 1-0
Chuck Cook Manchester 1 1-0
Stan Bondelevitch Swampscott 1 1-0
Sean Gallagher Salem 1 1-0
Fred Glatz St. John’s Prep 1 1-0
Ted Flaherty Ipswich 1 1-0
Bill Hamor Beverly 1 1-0
Andrew Morencey Hamilton-Wenham 1 0-1
%5EDoes not include the 2022 Super Bowl result
#Dembowski (Milton) and Costabile (Shawsheen) have their current teams playing in this year’s Super Bowls
Bondelevitch and Welch won non-Super Bowl state titles before the format was implemented in 1972
— Compiled by Matt Williams