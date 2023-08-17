Hole and location: Hole No. 10 (par 4) at Ferncroft Country Club, Middleton
Length: 376 yards (Blue tees); 360 yards (White tees); 330 yards (Green tees)
Course handicap: 11
Description: Another terrific private facility on the North Shore, Ferncroft Country Club was designed by Robert Trent Jones and provides a great challenge for anyone who takes it on. Sporting a total yardage of 6,632 yards from the back tees, the course plays as a par 72 for men and 73 or women. It provides a great mix of holes and changes in elevation, with some tricky greens and approach shots that make you think.
The par 4 tenth isn’t necessarily one of the track’s signature holes (the monster par 5 18th has been widely recognized as one of the top finishing holes in the state), but it’s a visually inviting start to your back nine that provides a sneaky challenge. An uphill, dog leg left layout with a narrowing fairway paves the way for an elevated green, making the approach shot largely important.
“Your tee shot should favor the right hand side of the fairway so that you don’t get shut out going for the green,” said Ferncroft Director of Golf Phil Leiss. “There’s a big tree on the left that can really shut you out. From the back tees you can hit driver, but a lot of players will hit 3-wood or a longer iron to get it out to about 220-230 (yards). If you’re playing the forward tees the longer hitters wouldn’t want to take driver because you can get into the trees pretty easily on the right hand side.”
Looking up towards the flag stick, players ought to be careful if they plan to attack the pin head on. Shots veering to the left will cause immediate troubles, as will anything long. The green has a pretty large swale in the middle, and according to Leiss, “if the pin is just on top of that you have to get the ball to the back of the green to give yourself a chance.”
Most players should have about a short-to-mid-iron into the green, with the long, accurate hitters likely opting for a wedge in. In the past there were two bunkers blanketing the dance floor, but a recent renovation axed the right-hand side bunker to make way for a more manageable, chipping area.
“The new chipping area leaves players some different options if you miss the green to the right; it would be coming off the side of the hill down into a lower, depressed chipping area so the player can hit anything from a hybrid to a 60-degree wedge from there,” explained Leiss. “It’s not easier (than being in the bunker) per say, but it gives you more options.”
As for the green itself, it’s not exactly straight forward.
“There’s fairly big undulation on the left hand side (of the green), so left pins are definitely tougher to get to,” said Leiss. “Long or left on your second shot is pretty much death; it’s out of bounds in back behind the green.”
Playing as the No. 11 handicap on the course, the hole is arguably harder than that, especially if you’ve never played the course. Par is a great score and will set you up confidently for the remainder of your round.
“It’s a nice hole to start the back nine,” added Leiss. “If you push it right off the tee it’s going to give you trouble, and too far left you’re shut out. It’s a shorter par 4, but that doesn’t make it easier.”