Now an elder statesman, Edelman set to lead Patriots post-Brady

From the moment Julian Edelman arrived in Foxborough, Tom Brady has always been a fixed point around which the Patriots' offense has orbited.
When Edelman was a seventh-round pick looking to carve out a place in the league, Brady was there. As he became a three-time Super Bowl champion and one of the most prolific postseason receivers in league history, Brady was there. No matter where he was in his career, he could always count on his quarterback, and arguably the biggest part of his job was making Brady's life as easy as possible.
Now, for the first time in Edelman's 11-year career, Brady won't be there. The entire dynamic of the Patriots offense going forward will change, and with Edelman now the offense's longest tenured player, the 34-year-old suddenly finds himself at the center of everything.
The ramifications of that shift are only now becoming apparent, but Edelman said he's prepared to be someone who can help set the tone for the locker room.
"I think what I can do is worry about myself and the guys that play my position in the receiver room and try to lead by example, and correct guys or be a guy that you can ask questions to, that whole role," Edelman said on Monday. "I'm mainly worried about myself, because that's our thing around here, worry about yourself, do your job. We've got a bunch of coaches who have been doing this a long time and it's their job to get the guys going.
"But if someone has a question to be answered and I know it, I'll help to the best of my ability and worry about the guys in my room," he continued. "That's what I'm going to try to do, it's what I've tried to do in the past and it's what I'm going to try to do in the future."
Edelman said he hadn't given his standing in the locker room much thought, but acknowledged that his shift from scrappy upstart to wily vet has snuck up on him.
"It's definitely crazy. I can remember like it was yesterday when I was a rookie, and time flies when you're having fun," Edelman said. "I've had a lot of fun here and hopefully the fun continues."
In addition to his place as leader of the receiving corps, Edelman will also have a part to play in grooming the Patriots' next starting quarterback. Where he was once like a little brother to Brady, Edelman is now the one with a full understanding of how the Patriots work.
Throughout the offseason Edelman has been working out with Cam Newton to get to know the new Patriots quarterback better, and he's also spent at least a year as teammates with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer as well. The coming weeks will be crucial to further developing those relationships, and as the team moves forward Edelman says there will be plenty for him to learn as well.
"Every year there's something new," Edelman said. "There's something this, there's something that, and if I go out and try to lead by example with how I try to prepare myself, take care of my body and prepare myself mentally for the day, and taking things from the classroom to the walkthrough to the walkthrough and eventually to practice, and trying to be a professional, that's the best I can do, so that's what I'll try to do."
Regardless of what the future holds, it's no secret that Brady and Edelman were close, and having to move on without his longtime quarterback will be an adjustment. Yet Edelman said no matter what they were able to accomplish together, football is a business and the only thing that matters now is what comes next.
"Obviously it was a little different scenario, but you've got to move on and you understand that this is a business. You wish him well, and that's when you instantly start thinking about what you have to do to prepare yourself to go out and contribute and help the team for the upcoming year," Edelman said. "Obviously, yeah, we played a lot of ball together. I love him to death, but the train keeps moving, as it will when I'm not playing here or something. I mean, it just always keeps going. We've got to worry about the people that we have here, and try to prepare ourselves the best we can with the situation that we're in with everything we're dealing with."
