With Christmas break in the rear-view mirror and the calendar flipping over to 2023, we now have a good idea of which local teams and players are in for a big winter.
Through five games, Manchester Essex basketball’s Cade Furse has made the biggest splash on Cape Ann so far in the winter season. The junior guard was already an established commodity coming into the season and was Cape Ann’s leading scorer on the hard wood last year as a sophomore. In 2022-23, however, Furse appears to have taken his game to the next level for the 5-0 Hornets.
The guard, who is running the point this year after primarily playing shooting guard last year, has had the full attention of the opposing defense yet he has still been able to light up the scoreboard in a scorching hot start that has him averaging 29 points per game. Furse has scored at least 30 points three times already including a 37-point outburst in a win over Amesbury where he did not play in the fourth quarter of a blowout win.
The most remarkable part of Furse’s hot start is the fact that he is not forcing shots or pouring in a really high shot volume. He’s been incredibly efficient despite the extra attention from the defense because the Hornets have so many players that need to be respected and move the ball so well that they’re able to get him good looks against box-and-one defenses. Combine the Hornet’s superior ball movement with Furse’s smooth stroke from beyond the arc and a productive mid range game and you have a player that’s a threat to score 30 on any given night.
Speaking of go-to scorers, the Gloucester boys needed someone to step into that No. 1 role this season and senior Nate Montagnino has taken that role and ran with it. The senior big man is averaging over 22 points per game for the 4-1 Fishermen and has been a double-double machine racking up points in the paint to go along with a respective jump shot that opponents also have to respect.
Gloucester has a lot of players stepping into increased roles this season but Montagnino has the most experience as he is the team’s lone returning starter. He has improved his strength and his touch around the basket this season giving Gloucester a bona fide top scoring option.
Montagnino has helped the Fishermen to a strong 4-1 start as Gloucester’s new starters have all found their respective roles and are playing strong team ball. Adam Borowick is a dangerous sharp shooter while Ashton Davis and Brady Sullivan can both handle the ball and provide complementary scoring when needed while sophomore Charlie Amero is already proving to be a formidable player in the post on both ends of the floor.
It’s still early, but the Manchester Essex girls basketball team is already making a big statement in the Cape Ann League Baker Division. The 4-1 Hornets are tied with Georgetown for the Baker Division lead with matching 2-1 records in the league. Manchester Essex’s only defeat was at the hands of Newburyport, the Kinney Division’s top team, while sporting a 2-0 record with two blowout wins over Baker Division opposition.
Manchester Essex is getting it done with balance this season as they have five players, Mechi O’Neil, Kendall Newton, Calista Lai, Lily Oliver and Kacey O’Connell, that can score in double-figures and lead the team on any given night.
It’s only a quarter of the way through the season, but given the quality wins they’ve put together the Hornets may have established themselves as the team to beat in the Baker Division.
Sticking with girls basketball, while Manchester Essex looks to be Cape Ann’s top girls team, Gloucester and Rockport have also seen some young talent emerge in the early stages of the season.
The Fishermen have already matched their season win total from 2022 and have several underclassmen playing big roles including sophomore Taiya Mano, who is a threat to score in double figures on any given night and has established herself as Gloucester’s go-to offensive player. Mano is an athletic ball handler who has added a potent jump shot to her game this season to take her game up a notch.
In Rockport, sophomores Allie George and Adrianna LoGuidice are having breakout seasons. Rockport needed to find some offense without Kylie Schrock in the lineup for the first time in six years, and the two sophomores along with senior captain Ava MacDowell have taken over the scoring role. All three players can score and rebound and have helped the Vikings hover around the .500 mark this season. With scorers emerging Rockport is now a tournament contender in Division 5.
The Rockport boys also have some developing young scorers that are breaking out in their increased roles.
Sophomore Josiah Whitley was the MVP of the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Basketball Tournament last week with a game-winning three-pointer in the final 30 seconds of a finals win over Mystic Valley. Whitley sharp outside shooting and the all around offensive game of junior Ed Merz have given the young Vikings something to build around.
Rockport showed a lot of character in its tournament win, battling back from a 16-point deficit in the finals. A young team to pulling off a win like that early in the season is a good sign.
Gloucester hockey junior Colby Jewell reached a career milestone in Wednesday’s 7-1 win over Beverly as his goal and assist give him 50 points in his high school career. The junior leads Gloucester with nine points on the season on four goals and five assists and has been a mainstay on the top two lines since his freshman season. He poured in 31 points as a sophomore and had 10 as a freshman in the COVID abbreviated 2021 campaign.
Jewell has the second most career points on the team as fellow junior Brett Cunningham has 59 points with seven this season following a breakout 51 points last winter as a sophomore.
Gloucester boys hockey has a big game coming up on Saturday at Masconomet at the Haverhill Valley Forum (5:20 p.m.). It has been a long time since the Fishermen have beaten the Chieftains, a quarter century to be exact.
The last win over Masconomet came in the 1998 Division 2 North Finals, an 11-1 beatdown in Gloucester’s run to the Division 2 State title.
With Masconomet playing in the Cape Ann League up until the 2020-21 campaign, the teams have met only seven times since the ‘98 meeting and the Chieftains are 7-0 in those games. Masco is 3-0 against Gloucester since moving into the conference, 3-0 in non-league regular season meetings and sport a win over the Fishermen in the first round of the 2010 Division 2 State Tournament.
Last winter was a year of firsts for the Gloucester wrestling program and 2022-23 has already seen the Fishermen earn another program first. Twin brothers Mike Toppan and Jayden Toppan became the first two wrestlers in program history to place in the prestigious Lowell Holiday Tournament. The tournament features a slew of elite wrestlers in the state across all divisions, and Jayden Toppan finished with a third place finish at 220 pounds with Mike finishing fourth at 195.
The Lowell Holiday Tournament, much like the Son’s of Italy Tournament where Jayden is the two-time champ and Mike was the runner-up this winter, is a great barometer for the state’s top wrestlers to square off against top competition and the Toppans have proven to be threats to win against any wrestler in their respective weight classes regardless of division. Like they did in 2022, they are contenders to make some serious noise once the postseason rolls around later this winter.