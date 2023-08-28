The Gloucester High football team doubled its win total from 2021 into 2022 and the Fisherman are hoping for even more progress here in 2023.
After a week of practices, head coach Dan O’Connor’s group got to line up across the line of scrimmage from a different team for the first time on Saturday.
The Fishermen had a spirited scrimmage at Jack Welch Stadium against the Ipswich Tigers. Gloucester will continue its preparations for the season opener with another scrimmage against Essex Tech this Friday.
They’ll then start things for real on Sept. 8 at Newell Stadium against Somerville. The Fishermen are seeking their first season opening win at home since the Fall2 season in March of 2021; overall, they’ve won two of their last three home openers.