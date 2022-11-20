The 2022 cross country season came to an end this weekend with the Division 1, 2 and 3 State Championship meets. While local squads did not turn in a state title, there were plenty of strong individual performances to go around.
Manchester Essex junior Finn O’Hara led the way for Cape Ann runners with a sixth-place finish in the boys race at Saturday’s Division 3 Meet in Devens. O’Hara, the Cape Ann League Baker Division’s Runner of the Year, finished with a time of 16:24.27 for the top-six finish in a field of 183 runners.
Senior Logan Cooper also qualified as an individual and finished in 80th place.
The Manchester Essex girls were the lone Cape Ann team to qualify for the State Championship Meet, turning in a 19th place finish. Sophomore Sabine Cooper led the Hornets with a 53rd-place finish followed by fellow sophomores Stella Straub (66th) and Whitney Turner (67th). Senior Caroline MacKinnon and sophomore Hayden Remington also scored points for the Hornets.
Gloucester had a pair of runners qualify for the Division 2 State Meet on Saturday, also in Devens. Junior Colby Rochford led the way for the Fishermen with an 88th place finish.