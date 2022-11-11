The Manchester Essex football team had to defend a unique scheme from visiting Old Colony on Friday in the Division 8 Quarterfinals.
The fifth-seeded Cougars run a double-wing offense with tight splits on the offensive line and a run-heavy, clock killing approach. While the fourth-seeded Hornets eventually slowed down the opposing offense, three touchdowns in their first three drives and a key, clock-eating drive in the fourth quarter led the Cougars to a 22-20 upset win at Hyland Field.
"We knew the ball control offense they like to play and it's just a matter of being physical," Manchester Essex Joe Grimes said. "I thought we were physical and we limited their big runs. It was just death by 1,000 paper cuts. They executed their game plan well and didn't make many mistakes, that's the key to winning high school football games."
Old Colony held onto the ball for just over 30 minutes of the 48-minute game, taking the lead on the opening drive of the game and making Manchester Essex play from behind for the duration of the night.
The Cougars opened the scoring with Matt Pitts' four-yard run capping off a 7-play, 65-yard drive. He added the conversion for an 8-0 Old Colony lead.
Manchester Essex (6-4), however, had a quick answer as Jesse Oliver scored on a sweep left from 55-yards out on its third play of the night. But the two-point conversion try was stuffed and Old Colony held onto the lead, 8-6.
The Cougars (9-1) found the end zone again on their ensuing drive with a Matt McGuigan quarterback sneak capping off a 15-play, 80-yard drive to make it 14-6. Manchester Essex again had a quick answer with Henry Otterbein taking a jet sweep right 24-yards for the score. But Old Colony again stuffed the conversion to hold onto a 14-12 lead.
The visitors extended that lead on the ensuing drive with another McGuiggan quarterback sneak. Shawn Markham, who set up the touchdown with a 39-yard run down to the one, added the conversion to make it a two-score game at 22-12, where it stood at halftime.
The two-score lead ended up being a big factor as an offensive game shifted to a defensive game in the second half with both defenses taking over.
"The second half was more of a tactical battle with the first half more of a slug fest punching back-and-forth," Grimes said. "That's a testament to both coaching staffs making the right adjustments."
Old Colony did not score any points in the second half, but two drives accounted for more than 13 minutes of game time. The Cougars got the ball with 14 seconds to play in the third quarter before the Hornets defense forced a turnover on downs with 5:41 to play.
Manchester Essex went on to score on the ensuing drive, with quarterback Brennan Twombly hitting Preston Potter for a 10-yard score with Henry Otterbein adding the conversion to cut the deficit to 22-20. But more than four minutes came off the clock.
The Hornets tried an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, and it was a solid attempt that was not played cleanly, but Old Colony was able to jump on it and then picked up the one first down needed to seal the win.
The Cougars advance to the Division 8 Semifinals against No. 1 Hull. Manchester Essex will finish up the season on Thanksgiving morning at Georgetown (10 a.m.).
Division 8 Quarterfinals
No. 5 Old Colony 22, No. 4 Manchester Essex 20
Old Colony (9-1) 8;14;0;0 |22
Manchester Essex (6-4) 6;6;0;8 |20
OC- Matt Pitts 4 run (Pitts run)
ME- Jesse Oliver 55 run (run failed)
OC- Matt McGuiggan 1 run (run failed)
ME- Henry Otterbein 24 run (pass failed)
OC- McGuiggan 1 run (Shawn Markham run)
ME- Preston Potter 10 pass from Brennan Twombly (Otterbein run)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
Rushing- OC: Ryan Silva 11-91, Shawn Markham 7-57, Chris Egan 12-45, Max Finney 4-31, Michael Willwerth 3-11, Jake O'Neill 3-11, Matt Pitts 2-5, Matt McGuiggan 5-5. ME: Henry Otterbein 5-53, Stephen Martin 8-52, Jesse Oliver 7-51, Camren Hubbard 6-27, Brennan Twombly 5-14, Declan Kirk 1-9.
Passing- OC: McGuiggan 3-6-75-0-0. ME: Twombly 9-16-98-1-1.
Receiving: OC: Chris Egan 1-43, Trevor Taveira 1-22, Markham 1-11. ME: Preston Potter 3-38, Declan Kirk 4-30, Oliver 1-15, Hubbard 1-12.